Watch now: State continues COVID-19 vaccine push with Mattoon clinic

MATTOON — For some, it was a matter of convenience. For others it was an attempt at making life a little more normal.

Whatever the reason, there was a steady flow of people taking advantage of a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday at Mattoon High School.

“So far, so good,” said Nikki Monterusso, who brought family members Bella, Marah and Eva Edwards to get their first doses. “Everybody’s feeling good. I’ve had mine for a while and these guys had their choice about whether or not they want to get it, so I’m very proud of them.”

They were among a host of other young people, like 15-year-old Elizabeth McCullough, seeking the added protection of a shot and the prospect of having a normal school year when classes resume in the fall.

“We still have cases every so often, so you just got to be protected just in case something does happen," she said.

The clinic, hosted by the Coles County Health Department and the Illinois National Guard, offered the two-dose Pfizer vaccine to people ages 12 and up.

According to the health department, some 50 individuals signed up in advance to get the vaccine. The clinic also welcomed walk-ins.

“She (my neighbor) was hesitant originally about it, because then she didn't really have access and wasn’t able to get out there to hospital,” said Paul Carmen, who drove his neighbor to the vaccine clinic.

Carmen, who lost friends and family to the virus, has been vaccinated since February and was adamant that it was important to take the chance on the vaccine.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We're a little bit over 30% vaccinated in Coles County, so we're just still trying to focus on trying to reach out, get the vaccine out there to the people that want it,” said health department administrator Diana Stenger. “Herd immunity is the goal.”

Herd immunity will be achieved when 80% of the population is immunized, explains Stenger.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, nearly 70% of residents ages 12 and up have received at least one dose of the vaccine and nearly 52% are fully-vaccinated.

The local health department is working to provide access to vaccines often, and will be hosting another clinic with the National Guard at Charleston High School on Monday, June 28, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The National Guard distributes the vaccines provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health, which is in charge of reaching out to local health departments, explains Stenger.

An additional vaccine clinic will be held in July for those who got their first shot Monday to get a second dose. That clinic will also be open to those who want to get their first dose, says Stenger.

But Stenger added residents don't have to wait for health department clinics to get vaccinated. Walmart, Walgreens, and CVS are a few of the places that offer the vaccine regularly.

“The local health departments are just trying to continue to offer it (the vaccine),” said Stenger. “They (patients) can call the office, they can check with their local provider. They can check with the pharmacies, because right now it's pretty widely-spread in the offering.”

Over the weekend, one person in Coles County tested positive for coronavirus.

To date, 5,921 residents have tested positive. Of those, 17 residents are recovering, one is hospitalized and 99 have died.