Watch now: State, township to address intersection near Mattoon

MATTOON — Warning lights and new signs are planned for a rural intersection southeast of Mattoon after a recent fatal accident there.
The intersection of Lerna Road and Old State Road has also been the site of other accidents and the subject of regular complaints, Coles County Engineer Rick Johnson noted. Accident data from the intersection back up the call for a change, he said.
“It does really show a problem at the intersection,” Johnson said.
Lerna Road is under the maintenance jurisdiction of the Illinois Department of Transportation while Old State Road is maintained by Lafayette Township.
Changes by both governmental units are in the works. Johnson said the plans for the intersection “should help.”
“That should help with good driver awareness,” he said. “More driver awareness can’t hurt.”
He said a fatal accident on Oct. 27 led him to contact IDOT to ask that the department “take a look” at the intersection.
As a result, IDOT plans to install flashing warning lights and signs warning of the upcoming intersection along the northbound and southbound lanes of Lerna Road, department spokesman Paul Wappel said.
Wappel said traffic studies IDOT conducted at the intersection indicated that a four-way stop or a speed limit reduction “are not warranted at this time.”
However, the studies also showed the warning lights and additional signs “may be beneficial,” he said.
In addition to the flashing lights, new signs will warn motorists of an upcoming intersection and include an “advisory” speed of 45 mph in the location, Wappel said. The actual, enforceable speed limit will remain at 55 mph, he said.
The lights and signs should be in place by the end of the year, Wappel said.
Support Local Journalism
Lafayette Township road Commissioner Bill Carter-Alvis said his daughter was a passenger in a car involved in an accident at the intersection.
Watch now: Eastern Illinois University going online only for remainder of semester; Coles Co. schools adapting to COVID-19 instruction
She was in a vehicle stopped waiting to turn left off Lerna Road onto Old State Road when it was rear-ended, he said.
“Something needs to be addressed,” Carter-Alvis said.
He said the township has ordered “stop ahead” signs to be placed on Old State Road on both the east and west sides of the intersection. Those will be added to the stop signs on Old State Road now in place on both sides of the intersection.
“It will help people realize the intersection is there,” he said.
Last month’s fatal accident and another accident that resulted in a fatality in May 2017 were both the result of drivers on Old State Road pulling into the intersection.
However, accident data show that vehicles on Lerna Road rear-ending those waiting to turn left have occurred nearly as often, Johnson said.
He had records of 13 accidents at the intersection between January 2015 and January 2019. Five involved vehicles pulling onto Lerna Road from Old State Road and four were rear-end accidents on Lerna Road, he said.
“That alludes to people going too fast,” Johnson said.
He and Carter-Alvis both said traffic at the intersection might have increased in recent years because of nearby business and residential development.
“At peak hours, it can get pretty busy,” Johnson said.
Carter-Alvis added that he thinks distracted drivers and “people not being patient” have led to accidents at the intersection as well.
Johnson said he doesn’t think there’s an overall problem with driver visibility at the location, though from the north it can be difficult for drivers to see that that they’re approaching an intersection.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!