Watch now: State, township to address intersection near Mattoon

He said the township has ordered “stop ahead” signs to be placed on Old State Road on both the east and west sides of the intersection. Those will be added to the stop signs on Old State Road now in place on both sides of the intersection.

“It will help people realize the intersection is there,” he said.

Last month’s fatal accident and another accident that resulted in a fatality in May 2017 were both the result of drivers on Old State Road pulling into the intersection.

However, accident data show that vehicles on Lerna Road rear-ending those waiting to turn left have occurred nearly as often, Johnson said.

He had records of 13 accidents at the intersection between January 2015 and January 2019. Five involved vehicles pulling onto Lerna Road from Old State Road and four were rear-end accidents on Lerna Road, he said.

“That alludes to people going too fast,” Johnson said.

He and Carter-Alvis both said traffic at the intersection might have increased in recent years because of nearby business and residential development.

“At peak hours, it can get pretty busy,” Johnson said.