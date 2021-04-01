Watch now: The remorseful day: Bidding an emotional farewell to fallen State Trooper Todd Hanneken

Law enforcement mourners Thursday included police from Decatur, Macon County and all over Central Illinois and far beyond that: dozens and dozens of officers from other states united in their commitment to salute the passing of one of their own.

The funeral began at 10 a.m. and included a walk-through of first responders who formed a line too long to count as they each offered Hanneken a final salute.

Civilians on the outside waited patiently in the frigid breeze, many clutching flags and others fighting back tears. State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly, who had addressed reporters a week ago after news of Hanneken’s death became public, had asked citizens to “show love to those who serve because love is the reason they serve you.”

He told reporters after the funeral that he had seen that love in the Mount Zion and Long Creek communities: “The entire community has been very supportive of the Illinois State Police at this very difficult time,” he added. “And I ask that you continue to respect the privacy of the Hanneken family as they grieve. This is obviously an unexpected loss but the Illinois State Police are a resilient organization, resilient people, it’s a strong agency, strong department, and we will get through this.”