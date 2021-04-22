Watch now: Video shows person jumping from Charleston fire

Footage from body worn camera of Charleston police Officer James Milton responding to a Madison Avenue fire on Wednesday. "The brave young man jumped when directed to do so and was caught," the department said.

CHARLESTON — Police body camera footage has been released of a boy jumping from the second floor of a burning home into the arms of officers on Wednesday.

The Charleston Police Department reported Thursday afternoon on its Facebook page that this video was taken from the body worn camera of Officer James Milton at approximately 1:45 p.m. as he, Officer Seth Brewer, and Officer Jacob Huss were arriving on scene of a house fire at 1323 Madison Ave. with a boy trapped on the second floor of the home.

"The young man was directed to a window by a Mel's Disposal employee and retired Illinois State trooper, Rory Steidl, who had stopped to help. The brave young man jumped when directed to do so and was caught by officers Milton, Brewer, and Huss. Outstanding job to all of you," the police department reported.

