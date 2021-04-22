Watch now: Video shows person jumping from Charleston fire

CHARLESTON — Police body camera footage has been released of a boy jumping from the second floor of a burning home into the arms of officers on Wednesday.
The Charleston Police Department reported Thursday afternoon on its Facebook page that this video was taken from the body worn camera of Officer James Milton at approximately 1:45 p.m. as he, Officer Seth Brewer, and Officer Jacob Huss were arriving on scene of a house fire at 1323 Madison Ave. with a boy trapped on the second floor of the home.
"The young man was directed to a window by a Mel's Disposal employee and retired Illinois State trooper, Rory Steidl, who had stopped to help. The brave young man jumped when directed to do so and was caught by officers Milton, Brewer, and Huss. Outstanding job to all of you," the police department reported.
On Wednesday, the Charleston Fire Department reported in a press release that the boy and another occupant were in the house at the time and safely escaped from the fire. Crews found heavy fire and smoke throughout the home's first and second floors when they arrived.
The fire deported reported that the blaze was under control in about 45 minutes, and that the house sustained heavy fire and water damage. According to the release, the fire is still under investigation but it appears to have started in a first-floor bathroom.
Fire crews remained at the scene until about 4:45 p.m. The release said the fire department also received assistance from the Mattoon Fire Department, the local American Red Cross office and Ameren Illinois.
