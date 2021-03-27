Watch now: Visitors were limited, but Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center cancer center maintained treatments

For the hospital and its patients, though, a bigger change was restrictions on who could accompany patients to their visits and treatment sessions.

It was a big loss not to have someone along when a cancer patient went to the center for treatment, cancer center Clinical Director Jamie Easton said.

“It definitely provides them with that emotional support,” she said of a cancer patient not having to face treatment alone.

Lucier said his wife went with him when it was allowed. She stopped when it ended up he slept through most of his seven- to eight-hour chemotherapy sessions, and he’s OK alone, he added.

Still, it’s easy to see that other patients are at least somewhat more at ease now that having someone with them is allowed again, he said.

“I’m sure those people appreciate that,” he said.

Cancer center patient Diane Paraiso, a Strasburg resident, said she doesn’t have anyone with her during her treatments but knows it was difficult for others when it wasn’t allowed.