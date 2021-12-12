 Skip to main content
Weather service confirms tornadoes in Coles, Moultrie counties

A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. in a stormfront that killed dozens and tore apart a candle factory, crushed a nursing home, derailed a train and smashed an Amazon warehouse.

MATTOON — A tornado with peak wind speeds of 125 mph was responsible for the extensive damage Friday night as a storm made its way through Shelby, Moultrie and Coles counties, weather officials said.

In the National Weather Service in Lincoln summary posted on its website, it stated the tornado, classified as an EF2, touched down one mile south of Windsor at 9:50 p.m. and traveled 15.8 miles on the ground before lifting at 10:04 p.m. about four miles north-northeast of Mattoon.

The weather service said the tornado, which had a maximum width of 200 yards, caused extensive damage but resulted in no injuries.

It was the second of two tornadoes confirmed in Central Illinois and spawned by the massive storm front that wreaked havoc across the Midwest.

In Shelby County, the tornado that passed near Herrick was the last leg of a tornado that began in Bond County. That tornado traveled a total of 41.4 miles through Bond, Montgomery, Fayette and Shelby counties. It touched down at 8:53 p.m. south of Sorento before traveling over the southern portion of Coffeen Lake, crossing Illinois 185 and moving through Bingham. Weather officials said the tornado intensified as it moved across the southeastern portion of Ramsey State Park, crossed U.S. 51 and made its way to Herrick. The tornado lifted at 9:36 p.m.

The Herrick portion of the path was classified as an EF2, with maximum wind speeds of 118 mph, while the earlier track was classified as an EF1, with maximum wind speeds of 110 mph. The National Weather Service in St. Louis reports the tornado had a maximum width of 690 yards.

The weather service report described the tree damage of the Herrick portion of the track as “extremely impressive, with a wide swath of snapped and twisted trees.”

An EF2 tornado is considered a strong tornado with enough power to tear roofs from frame houses, demolish mobile homes, push over boxcars, snap and uproot large trees and turn light objects into projectiles.

Through it all, just one injury was reported. Shelby County Emergency Management Agency coordinator Troy Agney said Saturday that one resident who lives near Herrick was taken to a Springfield hospital after sustaining injuries caused by the collapse of his home, which Agney described as “a total loss.”

Weather service reports indicate extensive tree, outbuilding and power pole damage along the entire path of the two tornadoes, with more homes and businesses sustaining damage in Shelby, Moultrie and Coles counties. Among the most notable damage occurred at the South Central fuel terminal between Windsor and Gays, which had multiple buildings and storage tanks destroyed, the roof being removed from a Mattoon home and extensive damage to the Alton Delivery and Warehousing facility north of Mattoon.

