When will snow start falling in Central Illinois? Let's look at forecast

LINCOLN — Get ready for more flakes.

Snow is predicted to fall Thursday evening following a possible morning period of mixed precipitation including snow and freezing rain, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

The weather service said the wintery mixture is possible Thursday morning east of the Interstate 55 corridor before changing into all rain by midday, and changing again to all-snow into the evening after a strong cold front moves through the area.

Weather officials predict less than once inch of snow is likely to fall. Wind gusts are expected to reach 33 mph during the day and up to 40 mph into the evening. A low of around 18 degrees is expected Thursday evening with wind chill values between 3 and 13 degrees, the weather service says.