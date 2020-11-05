'Widespread' cases lead to Coles County's one-day COVID-19 case total

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Limited time and resources for the health department and other agencies mean any general enforcement of the restrictions is unlikely, Stenger also said.

The health department, for example, is focusing on identifying positive cases, tracing who those with whom they've had contact and monitoring those in isolation, she said.

However, if there's a COVID-19 "outbreak" linked to a particular restaurant, the health department can revoke its food permit "and we will," Stenger said.

The definition of an "outbreak" is based on state regulations and would be if five or more people contracted COVID-19 because of being at the same facility, she explained.

The current restrictions won't be eased until the state region that includes Coles County has a positive case rate of 6.5% or less for three straight days.

Stenger said the most recent case rate information for the Coles County region is 10% and the rate for the county alone is 12.4%.

She also said people have to be "diligent" during the upcoming holiday season and refrain from large family gatherings.