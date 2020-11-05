'Widespread' cases lead to Coles County's one-day COVID-19 case total

CHARLESTON — Coles County is seeing "widespread" COVID-19 cases that led to the county's highest one-day total of new cases on Wednesday.
The mark of 72 new positive test results were likely because of Halloween parties and other social gatherings without mask wearing or other precautions in place, Coles County Health Department Administrator Diana Stenger said.
"We are seeing the results of that," she said. "People are not heeding the recommendations."
The six most recent deaths in the county from the disease caused by the coronavirus were elderly, Stenger said. But the new cases overall are "heavy" in the 30s to mid-50s age range, she added.
Stenger said the health department has indications that the virus is being spread during social gatherings, are based on information from contact tracing of people who are infected.
"It's not just one person but the trail they leave," she said.
Stenger acknowledged that some county restaurants are continuing to offer indoor dining though current state restrictions don't allow it. She said she believes that's occurring statewide, as all regions of the state are now subject to higher mitigation levels.
Limited time and resources for the health department and other agencies mean any general enforcement of the restrictions is unlikely, Stenger also said.
The health department, for example, is focusing on identifying positive cases, tracing who those with whom they've had contact and monitoring those in isolation, she said.
However, if there's a COVID-19 "outbreak" linked to a particular restaurant, the health department can revoke its food permit "and we will," Stenger said.
The definition of an "outbreak" is based on state regulations and would be if five or more people contracted COVID-19 because of being at the same facility, she explained.
The current restrictions won't be eased until the state region that includes Coles County has a positive case rate of 6.5% or less for three straight days.
Stenger said the most recent case rate information for the Coles County region is 10% and the rate for the county alone is 12.4%.
She also said people have to be "diligent" during the upcoming holiday season and refrain from large family gatherings.
People are possibly mistaking COVID-19 symptoms for other illnesses, dismissing them altogether or ignoring the messages to follow the precautions, Stenger also said.
