'Widespread' COVID-19 cases is Coles County linked to social gatherings, official says

CHARLESTON — Coles County health officials say Halloween parties and other social gatherings are likely to blame for the local "widespread" increase in COVID-19 cases.
"We are seeing the results of that," Coles County Health Department Administrator Diana Stenger said of the gatherings, which include people not taking precautions like wearing masks. "People are not heeding the recommendations."
On Wednesday, Coles County reported 72 new cases, the highest one-day total since the pandemic began. It followed that up with 52 new cases and the death of another resident on Thursday. To date, there have been 47 deaths and 2,439 residents have tested positive for coronavirus.
The county’s record increase is mirroring statewide coronavirus statistics.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 97 additional deaths over a 24-hour period, raising the number of deaths statewide since the pandemic began to 10,030. It was the first time the state’s single-day death toll has surpassed 90 since June 11, when it was 91.
The daily number of newly diagnosed cases was 9,935, also a new high. That raised the known statewide case total to 447,491. The previous high was 7,899 on Sunday.
Speaking before the latest death was announced, Stenger said the six most recent deaths in the county from the disease caused by the coronavirus were elderly. But the new cases overall are "heavy" in the 30s to mid-50s age range, she added.
Stenger said information from the contact tracing of people who have tested positive indicates the virus is being spread during social gatherings.
"It's not just one person but the trail they leave," she said.
Stenger acknowledged that some county restaurants are continuing to offer indoor dining though current state restrictions don't allow it. She said she believes that's occurring statewide, as all regions of the state are now subject to higher mitigation levels.
Despite urging from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, limited time and resources for the health department and other agencies mean any general enforcement of the restrictions is unlikely, Stenger also said.
The health department, for example, is focusing on identifying positive cases, tracing who those with whom they've had contact and monitoring those in isolation, she said.
However, if there's a COVID-19 "outbreak" linked to a particular restaurant, the health department can revoke its food permit "and we will," Stenger said.
The definition of an "outbreak" is based on state regulations and would be if five or more people contracted COVID-19 because of being at the same facility, she explained.
The current restrictions won't be eased until the state region that includes Coles County has a positive case rate of 6.5% or less for three straight days.
Stenger said the most recent case rate information for the Coles County region is 10% and the rate for the county alone is 12.4%.
She also said people have to be "diligent" during the upcoming holiday season and refrain from large family gatherings.
People are possibly mistaking COVID-19 symptoms for other illnesses, dismissing them altogether or ignoring the messages to follow the precautions, Stenger also said.
