'Widespread' COVID-19 cases is Coles County linked to social gatherings, official says

Stenger said information from the contact tracing of people who have tested positive indicates the virus is being spread during social gatherings.

"It's not just one person but the trail they leave," she said.

Stenger acknowledged that some county restaurants are continuing to offer indoor dining though current state restrictions don't allow it. She said she believes that's occurring statewide, as all regions of the state are now subject to higher mitigation levels.

Despite urging from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, limited time and resources for the health department and other agencies mean any general enforcement of the restrictions is unlikely, Stenger also said.

The health department, for example, is focusing on identifying positive cases, tracing who those with whom they've had contact and monitoring those in isolation, she said.

However, if there's a COVID-19 "outbreak" linked to a particular restaurant, the health department can revoke its food permit "and we will," Stenger said.