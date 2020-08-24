'Widespread' COVID-19 increase continues in Coles County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Some people are mistaking symptoms of COVID-19 for allergies or other conditions, keeping them from being tested and likely contributing to Coles County's increase in cases of the disease.

That and the lack of face masks and other precautions in some instances have led to the big jump in cases reported in the last few weeks, Coles County Health Department Administrator Diana Stenger said.

The first case of COVID-19 in a Coles County resident was in early April and the total reached 600 a little more than a week ago.

But with a new one-day high of 40 cases reported on Friday contributing, the total number surpassed 800 over the past weekend. Monday's 11 new cases push that figure even higher.

Stenger said there's no one location or large social gathering with an outbreak behind the increase, and the health department has recorded cases in people age 5 months to 101 years old.

"It is widespread," she said. "It's across the board."