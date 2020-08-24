'Widespread' COVID-19 increase continues in Coles County

CHARLESTON — Some people are mistaking symptoms of COVID-19 for allergies or other conditions, keeping them from being tested and likely contributing to Coles County's increase in cases of the disease.
That and the lack of face masks and other precautions in some instances have led to the big jump in cases reported in the last few weeks, Coles County Health Department Administrator Diana Stenger said.
The first case of COVID-19 in a Coles County resident was in early April and the total reached 600 a little more than a week ago.
But with a new one-day high of 40 cases reported on Friday contributing, the total number surpassed 800 over the past weekend. Monday's 11 new cases push that figure even higher.
Stenger said there's no one location or large social gathering with an outbreak behind the increase, and the health department has recorded cases in people age 5 months to 101 years old.
"It is widespread," she said. "It's across the board."
She said "the biggest thing now" is that some people think they're having seasonal allergy problems or something else and continue to go out in public. They should isolate themselves and be tested for COVID-19, she said.
"That's what it's been with a ton of people we're interviewing" through contact tracing, Stenger said.
She also said the department has continued to contact businesses and made other efforts to encourage people to wear face masks in public, practice social distancing and follow other precautions.
The county's most recent statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health showed a rate of 275 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 in population, Stenger said.
That was for the period of Aug. 9-15 and an increase from 143 per 100,000 for the week before that, she added. The state has a target level of no more than 50 cases per 100,000.
An increase in COVID-19 cases in other areas of the state has recently led the state department to raise the warning level and impose additional restrictions in some counties.
Coles County, however, remains in "blue" warning level, which indicates the county had been experiencing "overall stable" numbers.
Still, the state re-evaluates counties each week and Coles County could return to the higher "orange" level "if we continue," Stenger said. The county was at the higher warning level for about a week earlier this month.
With the state "orange" warning level, residents of counties with the designation should consider whether to engage in activities such as attending large gatherings or going out to eat.
The designations are meant to help people make decisions and do not correspond to any actual restrictions.
Still, a continued increase could move the county back into "phase 3" of the state's reopening plan, meaning more restrictions on business operations and other activities, Stenger said.
PHOTOS: Eastern Illinois University gets ready for the new school year
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!