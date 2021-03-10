 Skip to main content
Wind advisory issued Wednesday, evening thunderstorms expected to develop, weather service says
LINCOLN — Showers and thunderstorms may develop Wednesday night following a day of high wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln

The weather service says gusts reaching around 45 mph are expected by noon that will cause difficult traveling conditions for "high profile vehicles," especially those driving along east-west roads. A wind advisory is in effect  until  midnight Wednesday. 

Additionally, strong winds could blow around loose outdoor objects and tree limbs to cause a few possible power outages, weather officials say. 

The weather service says thunderstorms are expected to develop late Wednesday night and showers are predicted to continue throughout the rest of the week and weekend. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

