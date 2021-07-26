Windsor warehouse gutted in fire

WINDSOR — A fast-moving fire on Monday gutted a building owned by a pallet company.

The Windsor Fire District was notified of the fire at Quality Pallets Inc., 601 Kentucky Ave., at about 2:17 p.m. The owner and an employee noticed something burning in the building and responded with a fire extinguisher, but were quickly overrun with flames, said fire Chief Rory Rincker.

The fire spread quickly due to the amount of wood in the pole barn covered in sheet metal.

"When we pulled up, the structure was fully engulfed," said Rincker.

Crews from the Sullivan, Wabash and Shelbyville fire departments and Lincoln, Strasburg and Findlay fire protection districts helped. Ambulances from Windsor, Shelbyville and Decatur also arrived on the scene to monitor firefighters, said Rincker.

They also needed water from different towns.

"We were hooked to the hydrants in town and that still couldn't supply us with enough water," he said. "So we had to do a tanker shuttle from the Windsor water tower and from Gays' water tower."

It took the firefighters about two hours to get the fire under control. They spent around two more hours making sure hotspots were dampened. This avoided the possibility of a fire reigniting.

"If we did not get it under control, there were several other buildings that were within close proximity," Rincker said. "There was lots of wood and pallets stacked outside of the building that could have caught fire and easily spread to adjacent structures."

Rincker believes the fire was an accident.

"We will do an investigation, but at this point it doesn't look like anything suspicious," he said.

