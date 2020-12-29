Wintry mix of snow, freezing rain to hit Central Illinois in the next few days, weather service says

LINCOLN — Forecasts are showing a slight chance of snow hitting Central Illinois Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.
Periods of heavy rainfall will be possible this week across Central Illinois as a pair of weather systems move through the region. A widespread 1-3 inches of rainfall is currently forecasted. Minor flooding impacts may be possible. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/OvRNM7WVsn— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) December 29, 2020
The weather service says a 20% chance of snow is possible after 3 p.m. Tuesday; a "slight chance" of snow predicted to fall before 11 p.m. is expected to accumulate less than half an inch. Temperatures are expected to remain above-freezing with wind gusts reaching as high as 28 mph toward the evening, according to the Lincoln weather service.
Conditions starting Wednesday afternoon are forecasted as a rain and snow mixture with "little or no snow accumulation expected," the weather service says.
Weather officials are warning that freezing rain may impact travel conditions, especially north of Interstate 72. The hazardous weather is for portions of central, east central and west central Illinois and could cause travel concerns into Thursday night, the weather service says.
Prepare for slippery travel in NW portions of central IL this afternoon and tonight as snow and freezing rain affect the area. 1-2" of snow is possible NW of the IL River. Light icing up to 0.1"-0.2" is also possible. Precip will change to rain after midnight. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/mFPjy99VhT— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) December 29, 2020
Photos: Snowfall coats Decatur region on Wednesday
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten