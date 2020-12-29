Wintry mix of snow, freezing rain to hit Central Illinois in the next few days, weather service says

LINCOLN — Forecasts are showing a slight chance of snow hitting Central Illinois Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

The weather service says a 20% chance of snow is possible after 3 p.m. Tuesday; a "slight chance" of snow predicted to fall before 11 p.m. is expected to accumulate less than half an inch. Temperatures are expected to remain above-freezing with wind gusts reaching as high as 28 mph toward the evening, according to the Lincoln weather service.

Conditions starting Wednesday afternoon are forecasted as a rain and snow mixture with "little or no snow accumulation expected," the weather service says.