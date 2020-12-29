 Skip to main content
Wintry mix of snow, freezing rain to hit Central Illinois in the next few days, weather service says
Wintry mix of snow, freezing rain to hit Central Illinois in the next few days, weather service says

LINCOLN — Forecasts are showing a slight chance of snow hitting Central Illinois Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln. 

The weather service says a 20% chance of snow is possible after 3 p.m. Tuesday; a "slight chance" of snow predicted to fall before 11 p.m. is expected to accumulate less than half an inch. Temperatures are expected to remain above-freezing with wind gusts reaching as high as 28 mph toward the evening, according to the Lincoln weather service. 

Conditions starting Wednesday afternoon are forecasted as a rain and snow mixture with "little or no snow accumulation expected," the weather service says

Weather officials are warning that freezing rain may impact travel conditions, especially north of Interstate 72. The hazardous weather is for portions of central, east central and west central Illinois and could cause travel concerns into Thursday night, the weather service says

Photos: Snowfall coats Decatur region on Wednesday

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

