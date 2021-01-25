 Skip to main content
Wintry precipitation causes several accidents on Interstate 57 near Mattoon
Mattoon snowplow

A Mattoon Street Department snowplow travels north on 16th Street in front of the Mattoon Public Library late Monday morning as city crews treated roadways made slick by icy precipitation.

 ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

MATTOON — The mix of wintry precipitation that hit the area Monday morning led to several accidents along Interstate 57 near Mattoon.

Eight accidents were reported in about an eight-mile section of the interstate from the Illinois Route 16 interchange and north, Mattoon fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss said.

No one was reported injured in the series of single-vehicle accidents that included vehicles hitting guard rails and bridges, Hilligoss said.

The first accident was reported about 9:30 a.m. Monday and they were cleared by around 11 a.m., he said. There were more, apparently minor, accidents on the interstate later in the morning, howeve.

Emergency crews closed one northbound lane of the interstate but it remained open to traffic, Hilligoss said.

The wintry mix of precipitation was expected to continue in the area until around mid-day, according to Cameron Craig, climatologist with the Eastern Illinois University weather center.

Craig said temperatures were expected to warm enough by early afternoon for the precipitation to turn entirely to rain.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

