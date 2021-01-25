Wintry precipitation causes several accidents on Interstate 57 near Mattoon

MATTOON — The mix of wintry precipitation that hit the area Monday morning led to several accidents along Interstate 57 near Mattoon.

Eight accidents were reported in about an eight-mile section of the interstate from the Illinois Route 16 interchange and north, Mattoon fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss said.

No one was reported injured in the series of single-vehicle accidents that included vehicles hitting guard rails and bridges, Hilligoss said.

The first accident was reported about 9:30 a.m. Monday and they were cleared by around 11 a.m., he said. There were more, apparently minor, accidents on the interstate later in the morning, howeve.

Emergency crews closed one northbound lane of the interstate but it remained open to traffic, Hilligoss said.