Woman killed in Mattoon crash identified

MATTOON — The Coles County Sheriff's Department has released the identity of a woman killed in a car crash Tuesday.

Tina M. Stevens, 58, of Mattoon, was westbound on Paradise Road when her vehicle struck a utility pole at about 400 E. at about 6:50 p.m.

The crash caused Stevens to be trapped in the vehicle, the department said. Firefighters from Wabash and Mattoon fire departments assisted in freeing her from the vehicle, the report says.

Members of the Coles County Sheriff's Department, Lakeland police and Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service also responded.

Stevens was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln's Emergency Room, where she was pronounced dead.

