MATTOON — The 15th annual Sarah Bush Lincoln Races for all Paces was held Saturday, May 13, on Eastern Illinois University's campus.

Runners of all ages, including parents with children in strollers, took part in this morning event, which raised funds for the SBL dental program for area children.

The event once again offered 1-mile, 5K and 10K run-walks to accommodate different fitness levels and interests, plus Diaper Dash and Toddler Trot races for young children.

Various routes incorporated the 2-mile Tom Woodall Panther Trail cross country course and the Campus Pond among the sports and recreation fields on the west end of EIU's property.

A new addition to Races for All Paces this year was an awards tent for the top three finishers in each age category of the 10K and 5K. Finish buttons and medals were given out, and top finishers could get their photos taken on a platform there.

