Rally to support law enforcement set for Saturday in Charleston

CHARLESTON — An event set for Saturday will be a chance for the community to show appreciation for law enforcement and “all they make possible,” one of the event’s organizers says.

The “law enforcement appreciation rally” is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday on the courthouse square in Charleston.

The event will “recognize everything we have” and show support and gratitude toward police and other emergency responders, organizer Mike Neal said.

Neal said the program for the event includes reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, a prayer and a moment of silence to honor police officers who died while on duty this year.

Scheduled speakers in addition to Neal are retired Illinois State Police Sgt. Rory Steidl, pastor Dan Haifley of Maranatha Baptist Church in Mattoon, former Charleston Mayor Dan Cougill and Coles County State’s Attorney Jesse Danley.

There will be street closings in place in conjunction with the event from 9:30-11:15 a.m. The closed sections will be Monroe Avenue between Sixth and Seventh streets and Seventh Street between Jackson and Monroe avenues.

Neal said the event is expected to last about an hour.