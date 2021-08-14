Read the letter: Regional superintendent urges support for local control in letter to governor, state superintendent

CHARLESTON — Regional Superintendent Kyle Thompson has written a letter urging Gov. J.B. Pritzker and State Superintendent Carmen Ayala to rethink the mandates they impose on school, including the most recent one requiring masks.

“I can appreciate you firmly believe a mask mandate is the safest way for school to resume,” Thompson said in the letter. “Many across the state would agree with you, but many would not, and the tension is unbearable.”

The mandate, which Pritzker announced Aug. 4, requires all pre-k through 12th-grade students, staff and visitors to wear a mask when inside school buildings.

In the letter, the regional superintendent calls on the governor to give the power of mask protocols back to local leaders to reduce conflict between board members and constituents.

Thompson said the bottom-line issues are local control and local accountability.

"For decades now in Springfield, our school leadership across the state has fought one battle after another over state mandates," Thompson wrote. "Our politicians at the State Capitol are often well-intentioned when they add to our daily demands over the curriculum we provide, the meals we serve, our dress codes, and much more. However, too often, they don't realize the costs that come from these more isolated decisions.

"Under COVID-19, mandates have become politically polarizing — and our students are suffering because of it."

Thompson went on to write, "The beauty of local control in our school system is that it is equally met with strong local accountability. When our schools make decisions about changing school courses, hours, sports, and anything else, these decisions are not made from behind a desk hundreds of miles away from those impacted by the decisions. They are face to face with and held accountable by the families that they serve. If they land on the wrong side of a decision, without divisive and polarizing outside influence, they are able to carefully work together and move appropriately to resolve it."

The mask mandate was the subject of special meetings of the Mattoon and Charleston school boards this week. Both meetings were well attended by people with thoughts on both sides of the issue.

Both boards affirmed they will follow the state mandate, rather than risk sanctions that could result in the loss of state funding and prevent teams from participating in various activities, among other things.

The Meridian school board in Macon County voted to recommend, but not require, that masks be worn.

“Now more than ever, our kids need to see adults in the room across the state settle their differences and put the focus back on their future,” said Thompson. “We cannot do that as long as our leaders in Springfield govern by mandate.”

Thompson leads Regional Office of Education 11, which includes districts throughout Coles, Clark, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie and Shelby counties.

“Instead of being able to focus on the safe return to in-person schooling that we all are excited for right now, our local school superintendents and their volunteer school boards are going to war over the mask mandate,” said Thompson. “They have been pitted against their local communities. Districts are divided after heated public debates, with 5-2 and 4-3 votes on the requirement seemingly every night.”

Thompson has asked the governor and state superintendent not to “double down” on districts that do not follow the mandate.

“As you have heard from many of my colleagues recently, each district is best equipped to make the decisions locally to safely and effectively educate their children — and to be accountable for those decisions,” Thompson said.

In a letter sent to local school district superintendents after Pritzker issued the mandate, State Superintendent Ayala said there would be no flexibility.

"The executive order has the force of law. I understand the pressure some school and district leaders may be facing from community members, and I will provide you with every support to understand, communicate, and comply with the order," she wrote.

"However, noncompliance is not an option. I will not compromise the health and safety of students or staff, nor will I risk even one child’s life.

"Local boards of education, schools, and school districts do not have the authority to deny the Governor’s Executive Order requiring universal indoor masking in schools. Doing so not only puts students’ health and safety at risk but also opens the district to extraordinary legal liability – potentially without any insurance to cover damages. I strongly recommend that each district consult with its legal counsel and insurer to fully understand the repercussions."

State officials contacted Thursday by the Herald & Review said that stance had not changed.