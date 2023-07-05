CHARLESTON — Another paw-tastic Red, White & Blue Days has passed with over 20 dogs participating in Tuesday morning’s pet parade.

Dogs in a variety of sizes — from 5 pounds to over 100 pounds — lined up to showcase their patriotism and earn recognition from Charleston Police Department officers. Poodles, beagles, terriers and chocolate lab puppies were among the participants walking with their owners along Morton Park's sidewalk.

The tradition is part of the community's annual Red, White & Blue Days, which celebrate the Fourth of July through various events up to and on the holiday. This year's event also saw the dedication of two new veterans' monuments in Morton Park, as well as the traditional human parade and other events.

One unique aspect of the pet parade: The awards change each year. That's because officers with the Charleston Police Department, acting as judges, customize categories so that each participating pet earns an award.

Some of this year's titles included best hairdo (a white German shepherd with painted-on stars), best perm (a poodle), Captain America (a bulldog wearing a flag as a cape), best twinning (almost identical black poodles) and more.

Husband and wife Mike and Liz Copsy brought their three dogs: 19-year-old Tike the Yorkie, a Shih Tzu named Precious (nickname "Mama"), and their family’s newest addition, Auggie the bulldog.

Auggie is a very recent arrival, having only been in Charleston for a week. The Copsys met him during a recent trip to the West Coast with their other two dogs.

Mike Copsy said they decided to attend Tuesday's event after his wife heard about it.

“And she said since we have a new member, we had to come out this morning,” he said.

“And to see all the other dogs too,” Liz Copsy chimed in.

The couple, both experiencing the event for the first time on Tuesday, said they enjoyed themselves.

“It’s fun to see all the different breeds and a second bulldog; we love bulldogs, we love dogs obviously. So we wanted to come out and see what was going on and be a part of the celebration,” Mike Copsy said.

Later in the day, the Charleston Fire Department joined in the festivities with a water-spraying firetruck and a foam pit available for play.

With temperatures as high as 87 degrees, the water was a big hit with children and dogs alike.

Inflatables were also open, along with vendors offering shaved ice and all-you-can-eat ice cream.

At the height of the heat, the “human” parade began at 1 p.m. and was followed by the annual ringing of the bell in Morton Park.

This year, however, the tradition was tied to celebration of the new veterans' monuments: one dedicated to those who served in World War I and II, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm and Afghanistan, and the other to honor “the men and women of the armed forces who proudly served in operation desert shield and desert storm to free Kuwait.”

Charleston American Legion Commander Gary Grounds, speaking with visible emotion, explained the planning behind the monument and its meaning.

“This is the new monument, and we went from an idea to having it in place today in about six months. And we thank God for that," Grounds said. "That’s pretty incredible to have something like that happen.

"And we thank all our brothers and sisters that have served and all our brothers and sisters that are still serving."

This year’s bell ringing was completed by former Charleston Mayor Dan Cougill and by Dave Hackett in memory of his brother Butch Hackett, who volunteered every year with the Red, White & Blue Days.

The two monuments have now taken their place in front of the bell.

“One day we won’t be here anymore, but this monument will … It’s a beautiful addition to Morton Park, and it’s a beautiful addition to Charleston,” Grounds said.

Tuesday’s events finished with a performance at the park by the Moon Dogs and then the Coles County Memorial Airport fireworks show at dusk.

This year's event, which had been set to begin Thursday, faced challenges early on from severe weather. Storms and subsequent damage led to the cancellation of the Charleston Community Band’s patriotic concert on Thursday and a car show on Saturday.

Rain also fell Monday afternoon, but the skies cleared in time for country singer Drake Milligan to perform that evening at Morton Park following an opening act by Alex Miller. Crowds of festivalgoers filled the park in areas that had been littered with downed limbs following Thursday’s storm.