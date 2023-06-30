CHARLESTON — The annual Red, White & Blue Days festival will kick off with a car show on Saturday, continue with bingo on Sunday, and conclude with free concerts and family activities on Monday and Tuesday.

In addition, Charleston and Mattoon will hold Fourth of July parades on Tuesday in the leadup to their shared fireworks at dusk at the Coles County Memorial Airport.

Morton Park will host most of the Red, White & Blue Days activities, including the car and bike show from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. The activities will continue with bingo from 2-5 p.m. Sunday inside the Charleston VFW, 1821 20th St., away from any hot or rainy weather.

Vendors are set to be open 3-9 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday at the park, offering pork chop sandwiches, pulled pork, hot dogs, corndogs, fries, corn on the cob and more. The Fourth of July festival committee will serve all-you-can-eat ice cream on both days, as well.

"We always recommend coming out and supporting the vendors," said Charleston American Legion Commander Gary Grounds, noting that the vendors are nonprofit groups. "The vendors are all worthy causes."

Children's activities will begin with Joyful Bubbles and Holy Hands Puppets games opening at 4 p.m. Monday. The activities will continue with the Charleston Fire Department foam pit and fire hose fun area, plus inflatable games, opening at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

A new addition will be Eastern Illinois University athletes offering games and prizes from 5-8 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday.

"It will be a great opportunity for our athletes to meet the community and the community to meet the athletes," said James Baird, assistant athletic director for marketing and fan engagement at EIU.

Monday's free concerts will feature country singer and "American Idol" veteran Alex Miller performing at 6 p.m. in advance of "America's Got Talent" finalist Drake Milligan's 8 p.m. show. Milligan is also known for portraying Elvis Presley in the 2014 short film "Nobody," and in CMT's 2017 series "Sun Records."

"We are getting a lot of nice feedback," said Fourth of July committee member Betty Coffrin. "There are people who follow them (Miller and Milligan), so there is a lot of interest in that. I think we are going to get a lot of out-of-towners to come see it, especially with it being a free concert."

The Coles County Farmer of the Year honoree will be announced between the Miller and Milligan concerts.

Coffrin said this year will see the return of the festival's Fourth of July concert after a hiatus. She said area band The Moondogs will perform at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in the southeast pavilion's shade.

Other activities Tuesday morning in Charleston will include the 4 on the 4th foot race at 7:30 a.m., Chalk-In chalk art contest at 9 a.m., and pet parade at 9:30 a.m.

Mattoon's Fourth of July parade will start at 9 a.m. Tuesday, heading east through downtown to Peterson Park. Charleston's will begin at 1 p.m. on the courthouse square and travel north to Morton Park.

The bell-ringing ceremony at the park's Liberty Bell replica will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Coffrin said the bell ringers will be former Charleston Mayor Dan Cougill, who is a retired Air Force brigadier general, and Hackett family members. The late Butch Hackett and his late father, Harold, were longtime festival volunteers.

Tuesday's ceremony also will dedicate the new veterans memorial organized by the American Legion and VFW. The new stone stands next to the Desert Shield and Desert Storm memorial, dedicated on July 4, 1991, as the community held the first Red, White & Blue Days to celebrate returning service members.

Grounds said the new, grant-funded monument features insignias from all military branches, including the new U.S. Space Force, and lists the many wars that local military personnel have served in over the decades.

"It's a really beautiful addition to Morton Park and a really beautiful addition to Charleston," Grounds said.

For the shared fireworks, the gates will open at 5 p.m. at the airport. Shuttles to the airport will be available at the Cross County Mall and EIU's Obrien Stadium.

Close Nugs, a 1-year-old Persia, rides in a cat stroller pushed by her owner, Sarah Easter of Charleston on Monday at Morton Park in Charleston during the Ped Parade that the Coles County 4-H Dog Spin Club held as part of Red, White & Blue Days. The Mattoon American Legion held a pancake breakfast Monday morning during Red, White & Blue Days at Morton Park in Charleston. Pictured, from the left, are Dave Finley, Darrell Nees and George Birch work the griddle during the breakfast. Dr. Robert Blagg rings Morton Park's honorary Liberty Bell Monday afternoon. Joie Edershem waves to a semi truck during the Red, White and Blue Days parade. Edershem said her favorite part of the parade was the truck with "the biggest weewoo." Bill Lair drives in the parade as a member of the Coles County Faith-Base Coalition for Racial Justice. State Rep. Chris Miller drives a truck in the Red, White and Blue Days parade in support of his wife, Rep. Mary Miller's campaign. Rep. Mary Miller passes out candy at Red, White and Blue Days. Miller, an Eastern Illinois University alum and longtime Coles County Resident recently won the Republican primary race, setting her up to run in the upcoming general elections. Coles County State's Attorney Jesse Danley walks in the Red, White and Blue Days parade. Coles County Fair Queen Emmalyn Walker waves to her subjects during the Red, White and Blue Days parade. Milo Mason plays in the water next to Morton Park. Caroline Neal-Hecksil does a cartwheel in the water play area set up by the Charleston Fire Department for Red, White and Blue Days. Lily Davis cleans off from the bubble play area at Red, White and Blue Days. A young boy plays in the water play area set up by the Charleston Fire Department for Red, White and Blue Days. Caroline Neal-Hecksil does a cartwheel in the water play area set up by the Charleston Fire Department for Red, White and Blue Days. Vivan Allen plays in a bubble play area set up for Red, White and Blue Days. Aubree Allen plays in a bubble play area set up for Red, White and Blue Days. Madden Bell plays in a bubble play area set up for Red, White and Blue Days. A man, covered in bubbles, sits and watches as children enjoy the bubbles and water play areas set up at Red, White and Blue Days. Bruce Springsteen tribute artist Matt Ryan and his band, portraying Springsteen's E Street Band, perform their Bruce in the USA show Sunday night during Red, White & Blue Days in Morton Park in Charleston. Rick K climbs a ladder as he and his Road Trip band perform The Village People's "YMCA" Sunday evening during Red, White & Blue Days at Morton Park in Charleston. Volunteer Bobbie Woolbright serves up all-you-can-eat ice cream to Karen Decker of Charleston and her great-nephew Wyatt Halsey and her great nieces Willow and Grace Halsey during Red, White & Blue Days on Sunday at Morton Park in Charleston. 