Relay for Life set for Saturday in Mattoon

MATTOON — A newly merged Coles and Moultrie Counties Relay for Life fundraiser for the American Cancer Society is scheduled for 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday in Mattoon.

Relay teams will walk around Grimes Field at Peterson Park to raise money throughout the event, which will feature a keynote presentation by cancer survivor Kim Henness. Luminarias will be lit in the evening in memory of those who have been lost to cancer. Last year's Coles County Relay at the park was held as a drive-through luminaria event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coles County Relay for Life 2019 (copy)

Cancer survivors and their caregivers walk roads of Mattoon's Peterson Park during the 2019 Coles County Relay for Life event. It was the traditional "survivors lap" of the event that raises money for the American Cancer Society.

Some of the Relay teams will have individual fundraising booths on Saturday. As examples, Relay organizers reported that Baptists Believin' in a Cure will sell tacos in a bag, Culver's ice cream and drinks; and United For A Cure will sell nachos.

Food also will be available for purchase from the House of Brisket, Grandma T's Soft Pretzels and SweeTea'z vendors booths.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker joins Representative La Shawn Ford and medical leaders to discuss the importance of cancer screening and reducing racial health disparities across Illinois.

Children's activities will include the Sullivan High School FFA petting zoo from 3 to 6:30 p.m., plus the United for a Cure team's inflatable games and the Coles County Truck Convoy's train rides.

More information is available by visiting the "Relay For Life Of Coles County, IL" page on Facebook.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

