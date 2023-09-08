ARCOLA — Broomcorn Festival audiences cheered on Friday as the Pompeyo Family Dog Show's rescue canines jumped over hurdles, walked on two legs and performed other tricks.

Show matriarch Natalya Pompeyo said those tricks show the potential that rescue dogs have within them to become well trained pets for their adoptive families.

"These dogs are the most incredible dogs we could hope for," Pompeyo, adding that her family makes sure to give them all lots of love and attention. "We always treat them as our family. Please consider going to your local animal shelter and adopting a new family member, too."

Pompeyo said her family, now in its fourth generation of training dogs, has traveled the world with its shows and were honored to become semifinalists on season 12 of "America's Got Talent" in 2017. They also have appeared on the Nickelodeon children's channel.

The Florida-based troupe's ongoing tour has brought them to the 52nd annual Broomcorn Festival this weekend, where they have additional performances scheduled for 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday along Main Street downtown.

Pompeyo thanked the Animal Health Care Center in Arcola for providing the needed health certification screenings of the dogs before their performances.

Dr. Kim Livezey, fellow veterinarian Hayley Cooper and their staff were on hand to watch the troupe's first Broomcorn Festival show at 11 a.m. Friday.

"It was fun. They are really good people, and they are very into their dogs. I think it's very neat that they adopt rescue dogs and work with them," Livezey said after the show.

Pompeyo led Friday's performances alongside her husband, Jorge, and their 8-year-old daughter, Isabella. They brought 13 dogs with them for the occasion, including a border collie, a rat terrier and a large contingent of poodles.

"Poodles are scientifically proven to be one of the smartest breeds," Pompeyo said, adding with a laugh that they can also be mischievous. "While poodles can become great performance dogs, they can be too smart for their own good."

Home day care attendee Freya Miller, age 20 months, stayed close to the show ring fence and watched with wide eyes on Friday as dogs wore costumes, rolled on a barrel, climbed a scaffold, and jumped from a ladder into Jorge Pompeyo's arms.

Day care provider Susan Haynes said she really enjoyed seeing the dog in the Superman costume jump from the ladder, but she would be hard pressed to pick a favorite among the troupe of rescue dogs.

"They are all my favorite dogs," Haynes said.

Other upcoming festival activities include a procession at 3 p.m. Saturday, billed as the "HUGE Broomcorn Parade," and a free concert by country singer and "America's Got Talent" contestant Alex Miller at 2 p.m. Sunday. The festival celebrates Arcola's broom-making history.

