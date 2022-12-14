Residents raise concerns about Coles County property assessments

CHARLESTON — Dozens of Coles County residents are demanding answers to their concerns on rising property taxes, each with their own story of what they believe to be improper tax assessments of their properties.

Accusations of targeted property tax increases and alleged basement improvements identified through aerial view assessments were among topics raised at Tuesday's Coles County Board meeting.

Board member Jeremy Doughty said he was concerned about tax assessments in his district, especially Lafayette Township.

"I quickly became concerned as they seem wildly inflated," Doughty said during the meeting. "I was invited to two town hall and neighborhood meetings to listen to residents of my district tell the stories, ask questions, try to educate themselves on the process and seek help from friends and neighbors."

Doughty shared the story of one household in his district that was bought for $325,000 in 2018. The house was then assessed at $590,000, corrected to $532,000 and then valued at $400,000 by a certified appraiser. He said he believes there have been over 300 appeals of recent appraisals.

Now, Doughty said he hopes to find solutions to what appears to him to be a structural problem after seeing similar concerns brought up over the last several years.

"I'm in shock that is happening again. It seems to be a systemic issue. My goal is to be solution based and ensure fidelity of the process, something is broken. People are losing faith in the process and I believe this board should listen and respond to people, as well as collaborate to form effective and efficient solutions," Doughty said.

Supervisor of Assessments Denise Shores did not attend Tuesday's meeting, but said complaints about assessments are common from year to year.

"There's people that are upset and that's the reason the steps are in place. The township assessor goes and looks at the property, they get a notice that their property taxes are changing or staying the same, and it goes to supervisor of assessment," Shores said. "And if they don't like what they do, it goes to the board of review and then after that, it goes to the state."

Shores said there are "a bunch of things" that could account for a change in property taxes like a detached garage or an addition on a house.

Concerned Taxpayers of Coles County have raised repeated concerns in recent years over the reassessment of the county's commercial and industrial property. It took place on a countywide basis, starting in 2016, because those types of property had not received new values for taxing purposes for about 15 years.

Concerned Taxpayers members argued that the approach was not appropriate for assigning existing property new values for taxing purposes.

Chad Larson, who attended the November board meeting with his wife Heidi, once again addressed the board Tuesday about their property tax bill jumping 83% from 2020 to 2021. He said the couple has been working with the supervisor of assessments office to address the matter since July.

Larson blamed an anonymous tip for sparking a spike in their tax bill and the targeting of their neighbors in the Lafayette Township.

Shores said tips come in sporadically, varying from year to year, with her office documenting the tips as they come in. She said she then keeps them for a year and follows the rules required of her through state records disposals.

Larson came to the meeting with an 18-page document detailing his family's experience with the supervisor of assessments office, from the first phone call to the office to the difference of their tax bill being refunded after the property card was put back to the 2020 rates to the last Freedom of Information Act request sent on Nov. 17 by the couple regarding their assessment.

Larson asked the board who was responsible for Shores' conduct, later rephrasing his question.

"Who is liable for Denise Shores? Because if I have to pay $500 for an appraisal from my own money because of someone's abuse of power and targeting me, if I have to do that, I'll pay for a lawyer and I have," he said.

James Dinaso said he believes the jump in tax bills will have far-reaching impacts in the county.

"You guys are doing irreparable damage to this county. No business is going to come here paying those kinds of taxes. No way can I charge my tenants in my building enough to cover those types of taxes if my assessment doubles," Dinaso said. "Where do you think this money comes from? The poorest people are going to wind up trying to pay the bills. You're gonna have people not fixing up their buildings, no businesses coming here and outward migration from this county. Is that what you want?"

Sarah Hocking, another Lafayette Township resident, described an alleged $200,000 worth of inaccuracies to her property after her home was assessed at over half a million dollars.

Hocking said the reassessments on her home and her neighbor's homes were "thrown together," describing her home being reassessed based on aerial photos when the assessor for her area, Rex Barnes, did not have time to complete the assessment himself.

"You're going to tell me an aerial photo is showing an expansion in my basement? And she added five additional plumbing fixtures," Hocking said. "I'd like to know what aerial photos are showing my plumbing fixtures and, by the way, plumbing fixtures I don't have, at the rate of $2,694.64 per fixture for $13,473.20."

Shores explained that the county hires a company to do flyovers of the county and collect images of the properties, something she can use in her assessments. She said there is not a way to assess the inside of a building on that property from the aerial images.

Board members also approved amendments to the Offices and Rules Committee's minutes to better reflect the entirety of the meeting.

Specifically, Doughty, a member of the committee, wanted to emphasize that those wishing to object to the their property tax assessments should do so by Dec. 19, amid confusion of the filing deadline. He submitted additional notes to be added to the minutes.

The board also unanimously approved a contract with the Illinois State's Attorney Appellate Prosecutor to provide a special prosecutor when the Coles County State's Attorney's Office needs to recuse itself from a case or needs assistance with excessive case loads.

