Retired Mattoon police officer stays busy grilling for special events

MATTOON — About 15 years ago, Gary Kepley volunteered to help cook a pork chop supper for his fellow Mattoon police officers and guests at their pistol range.

"Officers and their families then started asking me if I could cook for their birthday parties and other events," Kepley said. Cooking for those private functions eventually led to Kepley's post-retirement career with his Kep's Cooking catering service that debuted eight years ago.

Kepley, who retired from the Mattoon Police Department in 2016, was out on Saturday at United Christian Church using his grill trailer to cook hamburgers and hot dogs that his wife, Jan, served up for the Back to School Bash shopping expo there. Kepley said they also regularly work alongside his sister and brother-in-law, Deb and Jerry Schultz.

"It's kind of family thing," Kepley said, adding that he and his wife recruit their sons to assist when they are available. Kepley said his father, Robert Kepley, who passed away in 2010, used to happily sit on a pickup truck tailgate to hand out pork chops at the police pistol range and would have loved to go on the road with Kep's Cooking.

The family's catering business serves a wide variety of private functions, including events for student groups at Eastern Illinois University and Lake Land College. Jan Kepley noted that they already have weddings booked for next year.

Kepley said they have also enjoyed cooking for public events, such as the Back to School Bach at United Christian and the annual Blessing of the Cars show at Broadway Christian Church. Kep's Cooking is also a regular part of the annual Celebrate Downtown Mattoon Trunk-or-Treat and Christmas events.

"Those are a blast. We love them both," Kepley said. "The community has done a great job with the Trunk-or-Treat and the lighted Christmas parade."

Kepley said he and his family have fun seeing all the children in their Halloween costumes for Trunk-or-Treat and enjoy seeing the lighted fire truck from the Wabash Fire Protection District, where he volunteers.

The catering service's public events are posted on Gary Kepley's Facebook page, where he also takes orders of homemade cinnamon rolls from Heartland Deli and Delights in Arthur.

In addition to hamburgers, hot dogs and pork chops dusted with Kepley's seasoning blend and cooked fresh on the mobile grill, the catering service is known for its pulled pork and brisket prepared in his smoker. Kepley said he has also assembled own pulled pork- and sloppy joe-topped hot dogs at his customers' request.

"You never know what people will come up with from what you have there on the menu," Kepley said.

The variety of food that Kep's Cooking works with, including cold cut sandwiches, has continued to grow over the years. Kepley noted that they cooked lobsters for the first time last fall for a Mattoon Chamber of Commerce dinner and made teriyaki chicken kabobs a regular menu item after they were a big hit with an Eastern Illinois University group that requested them.

"People found out we had the kabobs and it really started taking off," Kepley said.