CHARLESTON — Young teacher Wandy Ruyle was accustomed to working in one-room schoolhouses when she accepted an offer to lead a first-grade class 75 years ago at the newly formed Charleston Community Unit School District 1.

Ruyle, now 101, said the previous teacher of that unusually large class at Jefferson Elementary School had been overwhelmed and quit, so district administrators were eager to get a new instructor in the room as soon as possible.

"I didn't know what I was getting into really," Ruyle said as she recalled stepping foot into this classroom for the first time. "There were 40 first graders looking at me. They were so crowded in there it was like a cracker box. You couldn't even walk in between the aisles."

To manage this herd of first graders, Ruyle said she and her helper teacher split them into two groups. She said they taught one group in the classroom and the other elsewhere on campus.

Despite this intimidating start to her time with the Charleston school district, Ruyle said she ended up enjoying her work and taught first grade at Jefferson for 15 years. (This school at 801 Jefferson Ave. has remained in use over the decades and now houses grades fourth through sixth.)

"I wanted to help get them started off right and having the right attitude toward school because they had 12 more years to go," Ruyle said of being there for her students as they began first grade.

The new school district also continued to adjust in subsequent years to the influx of students that occurred in 1948 when Charleston and all or parts of 63 surrounding rural districts were consolidated by vote of the people into a single district.

Ruyle, an Illinois State University alumna, said she began her career in education as a student teacher at such a rural district in Modesto. She said teaching in a one-room schoolhouse also involved working as a janitor, nurse, secretary and other roles as the only employee on site.

Still, Ruyle said she liked this work environment and was sad to see the South Loxa one-room schoolhouse, where she worked from 1947-1950, close when its rural district consolidated into Charleston.

Ruyle said she also enjoyed her years at Charleston's Jefferson Elementary and would have stayed there, but the opportunity arose to become a student teacher coordinator for Eastern Illinois University.

"I felt like in that position I would be teaching the teachers instead of the kids and maybe that would help the school systems more," said Ruyle, who worked with student teachers at EIU until her 1987 retirement. "I enjoyed my teaching career. It all added up to 44 years."

As part of commemorations of the Charleston district forming 75 years ago, Superintendent Todd Vilardo said he invited Ruyle last week to share her memories of the district's formative era with current teachers preparing for the new 2023-2024 academic year.

"We should celebrate 75 years of achievements not merely to toot our own horns, but to remind us of why we do what we do and to inspire us to continue to do great things for kids and our community every day and for the years to come," Vilardo said.

Vilardo, who has begun his final year before retiring, said it was an honor to introduce Ruyle to the assembled teachers and staff as he addressed all district employees together in-person for likely the last time.

"I wanted to model the way (forward) with a message that we should remember, recognize and honor our past and serve in the present with our best effort so a future we will never experience would be a gift wrapped in hope," Vilardo said.

Close Director Juliane Sharp watches the Maximum Forte choral group rehearse at Charleston High School on March 10. The group will compete Saturday in the ICHSA Midwest Semifinal. Exchange students Ayazhan Kaliyeva of Kazakhstan and senior Tunchanok Sonthisawat of Thailand stand Thursday afternoon in Charleston High School's newly renovated Swickard Auditorium, where they will perform in the annual International Concert at 7 p.m. Thursday. Charleston High School senior Jeremiah Hayes works on a wall for a storage shed Thursday morning in the newly renovated Trojan Agriculture & Manufacturing Center as part of a career and technical program internship through the school. Charleston High School students Marcellx Boling, Ben Coffey and Avery Beals tend to plants Thursday morning in the new greenhouse addition at the Trojan Agriculture & Manufacturing Center. Distress Bandanna CEO John Anderson demonstrates how to use one of these emergency flags as a tourniquet with the help of driver's education student Addison Daugherty on Friday at Charleston High School. Charleston High School students Ciarra Swearingen, Sophia Smith and Ila Richter work on a lab project Friday morning as part of an AP biology class led by teacher Chelsie Doughty. Charleston High School senior Landon Ames, left, and freshmen Brock Johnson and Preston Pollard grill hamburgers on Thursday during the FFA chapter's drive-thru for farmers at the Total Grain Marketing elevator in Ashmore. Lead snare drummer Jacob Reeley, at center in the foreground, performs with the Charleston High School Marching Trojans band Saturday morning on the courthouse square during Eastern Illinois University's annual homecoming parade. The Charleston High School boys and girls cross country teams take part in the 2022 Run for the Fallen on Saturday at the school's Trojan Hill football and track complex. Charleston high School, 2022-2023 This collection of photos shows highlights from coverage of the 2022-23 academic year at Charleston High School Director Juliane Sharp watches the Maximum Forte choral group rehearse at Charleston High School on March 10. The group will compete Saturday in the ICHSA Midwest Semifinal. Exchange students Ayazhan Kaliyeva of Kazakhstan and senior Tunchanok Sonthisawat of Thailand stand Thursday afternoon in Charleston High School's newly renovated Swickard Auditorium, where they will perform in the annual International Concert at 7 p.m. Thursday. Charleston High School senior Jeremiah Hayes works on a wall for a storage shed Thursday morning in the newly renovated Trojan Agriculture & Manufacturing Center as part of a career and technical program internship through the school. Charleston High School students Marcellx Boling, Ben Coffey and Avery Beals tend to plants Thursday morning in the new greenhouse addition at the Trojan Agriculture & Manufacturing Center. Distress Bandanna CEO John Anderson demonstrates how to use one of these emergency flags as a tourniquet with the help of driver's education student Addison Daugherty on Friday at Charleston High School. Charleston High School students Ciarra Swearingen, Sophia Smith and Ila Richter work on a lab project Friday morning as part of an AP biology class led by teacher Chelsie Doughty. Charleston High School senior Landon Ames, left, and freshmen Brock Johnson and Preston Pollard grill hamburgers on Thursday during the FFA chapter's drive-thru for farmers at the Total Grain Marketing elevator in Ashmore. Lead snare drummer Jacob Reeley, at center in the foreground, performs with the Charleston High School Marching Trojans band Saturday morning on the courthouse square during Eastern Illinois University's annual homecoming parade. The Charleston High School boys and girls cross country teams take part in the 2022 Run for the Fallen on Saturday at the school's Trojan Hill football and track complex.