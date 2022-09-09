Returning Special Olympics Family Festival needs volunteers

MATTOON — Volunteers are needed to help with the Special Olympics Family Festival (SOFF) when this annual event returns to Lake Land College on Saturday, Sept. 17, after being held virtually for two years.

Consolidated Communications employee Tiffany Walters, chair of the 2022 festival, said more than 400 Special Olympics athletes from Central Illinois are registered to attend, and the greatest volunteer need is for Friends-For-A-Day. These volunteers are paired with athletes, escorting them through the tent city of games and activities.

"They get to experience SOFF through the eyes of the athletes," Walters said. The Friends get to sing karaoke, dance, play games and eat lunch with their athletes. "The best part is the Friends-For-A-Day have made a new best friend. Many of them then request the same athlete every year because they look forward to seeing them."

Walters, a longtime volunteer with the festival, said she is excited for this event to return to Lake Land after it was held virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As the parent of a Special Olympics athlete, I know the importance of this event to our athletes," Walters said, adding her son, Drew, 14, has been taking part in the festival since 2017. "Bringing SOFF back to an in-person event is a dream come true, and we’re working to make this year’s festival the best yet. To make this happen, we need our community’s support and at least 1,000 volunteers.”

Walters said only 183 Friends-For-A-Day volunteers had registered as of late Friday morning. She said they volunteers are essential because each athlete needs to be paired with one. She said volunteers are also needed to register athletes, help with lunch, staff games, and wear costumes.

The festival is taking on a Star Wars theme this year of "SOFF XXXIV: The Return of SOFF." The festival will begin with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. The midway of games and activities will be open 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Various shifts are available for general volunteers, and Friend-For-A-Day volunteers are needed 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Festival volunteers must be age 15 or older, and Friend volunteers must be at least 16. Registration is open online at http://vhub.at/SOFF22.

“SOFF is a great opportunity to help out in your community and get to know people at the same time,” Walters said. “The friendships and memories made at SOFF last a lifetime. This day ranks up there with Christmas and birthdays for many of our athletes, and it is an honor to be able to participate in SOFF.”

The festival was created in 1984 by Consolidated employees and is recognized as the largest event of its kind in the U.S. Now in its 39th year, this event is organized by employees from Consolidated, First Mid Bank & Trust and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System.

Those interested in volunteering can visit consolidated.com/soff to learn more and to watch videos highlighting volunteer opportunities. They can also call 800-434-SOFF or email soff@consolidated.com for additional information.