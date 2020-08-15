× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

95th Kessler reunion cancelled

STEWARDSON — The 95th Kessler family reunion scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 6 has been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been rescheduled for Sept. 5, 2021 at the basement of Trinity Lutheran church in Stewardson.

Mark your calendars for next year and be prepared to bring the dates of the births, marriages and deaths that have happened in your family in the two years.

92nd Joseph Baker reunion postponed

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 92nd Joseph Baker family reunion scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 6, has been postponed until Sept. 5, 2021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.