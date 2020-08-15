You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
REUNIONS
0 comments
REUNIONS

REUNIONS

{{featured_button_text}}

95th Kessler reunion cancelled

STEWARDSON — The 95th Kessler family reunion scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 6 has been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been rescheduled for Sept. 5, 2021 at the basement of Trinity Lutheran church in Stewardson.

Mark your calendars for next year and be prepared to bring the dates of the births, marriages and deaths that have happened in your family in the two years.

92nd Joseph Baker reunion postponed

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 92nd Joseph Baker family reunion scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 6, has been postponed until Sept. 5, 2021.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Family celebrates five generations
Community

Family celebrates five generations

Ed and Dolores Ferguson of Charleston recently traveled to Grand River, Ky. to celebrate five generations in their family.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Financial aid keeps students afloat during coronavirus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News