REUNIONS
83rd Sims Reunion held

CHARLESTON — The 83rd Consecutive Sims Reunion was held August 9, 2020, in the Brick Pavilion at Fox Ridge State Park, south of Charleston.

The reunion was attended by 22 people. Vice-President Hal Sims conducted a short business meeting. Officers for the 83rd consecutive Sims Reunion are Bob Stewart, president; Hal Sims, vice-president; Judy Michael, secretary/treasurer.

Gift Certificates were awarded to youngest female-Nora Wilson, youngest male-Nolan Wilson; oldest lady-Judy Michael; oldest gentleman-Jack Sweeney; traveled the farthest-the Rob Myers family.

The 84th consecutive Sims Reunion will be held at 12:30 p.m., August 15, 2021, in the Brick Pavilion at Fox Ridge State Park.

