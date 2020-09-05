83rd Sims Reunion held
CHARLESTON — The 83rd Consecutive Sims Reunion was held August 9, 2020, in the Brick Pavilion at Fox Ridge State Park, south of Charleston.
The reunion was attended by 22 people. Vice-President Hal Sims conducted a short business meeting. Officers for the 83rd consecutive Sims Reunion are Bob Stewart, president; Hal Sims, vice-president; Judy Michael, secretary/treasurer.
Gift Certificates were awarded to youngest female-Nora Wilson, youngest male-Nolan Wilson; oldest lady-Judy Michael; oldest gentleman-Jack Sweeney; traveled the farthest-the Rob Myers family.
The 84th consecutive Sims Reunion will be held at 12:30 p.m., August 15, 2021, in the Brick Pavilion at Fox Ridge State Park.
