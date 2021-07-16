Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder's concert still on for Friday at Bagelfest

MATTOON — What was expected to be a rainy day stayed dry, giving the all-clear to many Bagelfest activities.

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder are still scheduled to perform on the Main Stage in Peterson Park at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $15 each.

The carnival is open and vendors are selling refreshments and more.

Concert ticket can be purchased online until 4 p.m. at www.mattoonbagelfest.com. In-person sales are at the Peterson House until 4 p.m. and resume at the concession stand at Grimes Field at 5 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

"Keep your fingers crossed that all parts of the day are rain free and proceed at scheduled," officials wrote in a Facebook post.

