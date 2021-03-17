Road in northwestern Coles County closed for bridge work starting Monday

CHARLESTON — A road in northwestern Coles County is scheduled to be closed for bridge work starting Monday.

The bridge is on County Road 1700N about 2 1/2 miles north of Cooks Mills, a news release from the Coles County Highway Department said.

The release said the location is east of the intersection with County Road 300E, also known as Cooks Mills Road.

It said the work will begin Monday if weather permits. It’s expected to take about two months to complete and the section of the road in that location will be closed during that time, according to the release.

The release said the bridge will be replaced and road and ditch construction will also take place in the location.

