You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Road near Lerna to be closed for culvert work
0 comments

Road near Lerna to be closed for culvert work

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A rural Coles County road about 1 1/2 miles southwest of Lerna is scheduled to be closed next week.

The closed road section is on County Road 250N between County Roads 870E and 800E.

The road will closed during daytime work hours for culvert replacements and reopen to traffic after working hours.

6 things we learned about new COVID business rules Pritzker announced Friday

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Financial aid keeps students afloat during coronavirus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News