CHARLESTON — Hutton Township will begin its annual general maintenance road oiling, weather permitting, on Monday, Aug. 14.
This work will require placing prime on 2100 E and additional roadways will be oiled and chipped at various locations throughout Hutton Township.
The oiling is expected to take three days to complete.
