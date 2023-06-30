TOLEDO — The Illinois Commerce Commission has approved public safety projects for multiple highway-rail crossing in Cumberland County.

ICC reported in a press release that the agreement requires CSX Transportation Inc. to replace the existing warning devices with all new automatic warning devices and circuitry at the crossings at County Road 2350 East near Casey, 2200 East and 700 East near Jewett, and 575 East near Montrose.

According to the ICC, the estimated cost to design and install the new warning devices at the crossings is $1.94 million. ICC staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund be used to pay 95% of the costs, not to exceed $1,847,691.

The estimated cost to improve the highway approach grade at the crossings is $191,280. Staff recommended that the fund be used to pay 100% of the costs, not to exceed $191,280.

“Projects like the ones in Cumberland County are necessary to keep pedestrians and motorists safe on or near railroad tracks and trains. The GCPF makes it possible for local communities to make these much-needed upgrades,” said ICC Commissioner Michael Carrigan.

CSX will pay 5% of the cost to design and install the new warning devices at the crossings and all future maintenance costs for the signals and circuitry, ICC reported. Union Township will pay all costs of future maintenance costs for the rehabilitated approaches in their respective jurisdictions.

All work is expected to be completed within 18 months of the order date.

Photos: Railroading Heritage of Midwest America