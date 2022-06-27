Sarah Bush Lincoln APRN resigns after viral tweet

MATTOON — An advanced practice registered nurse has resigned from the position at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center after tweeting they personally would not prescribe Viagra to a "white male who votes conservative."

The tweet went viral Sunday and garnered attention from across the country, some supporting the APRN's message and some calling for them to be fired.

In a since deleted social media post from Sarah Bush Lincoln on Sunday evening, the healthcare system emphasized that it is its mission to provide care regardless of race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, income, cultural or personal beliefs and views. They added that they were aware of the tweet and that it would be investigated.

Monday afternoon the healthcare system released another statement on social media saying the APRN had resigned.

“I am deeply sorry for my posts on social media. I allowed my personal feelings to spill out. Those hateful words are not aligned with how I have provided care to my patients. Sarah Bush Lincoln is a wonderful organization and my actions have tarnished its reputation. I have resigned and know my patients will be well cared for,” the APRN said according to the statement.

Sarah Bush Lincoln President and CEO Jerry Esker wanted to talk to the APRN before any action was taken, according to the statement.

"Our mission is to provide exceptional care to all. That means we provide care to everyone regardless of race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, disability, income, national origin, cultural personal values, beliefs and preferences. Our mission is woven throughout our fabric and discriminatory practices are not tolerated," Esker said. "We are sorry this issue has caused such turmoil. We will continue to stand behind our mission and provide care to all.”

