Sarah Bush Lincoln completes acquisition of Fayette County Hospital

MATTOON — The Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System announced Friday that it now fully owns its Sarah Bush Lincoln Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.

Sarah Bush Lincoln reported in a news release that the Fayette County Circuit Court held a public hearing on Wednesday and, following no objections, approved the Mattoon-based health system's acquisition of the Fayette County Hospital building. The release reported that this action paved the way for Sarah Bush Lincoln to fully own the hospital in Vandalia following the signing of the agreements to transfer the assets on Thursday.

The Fayette County Hospital District Board unanimously voted on Feb. 28 to transfer ownership of the hospital to Sarah Bush Lincoln. The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board approved transfer of ownership in March.

“We’ve had operational ownership of Fayette County Hospital for almost three years, and in that time, we have become very familiar with the community and understand its medical needs," said Sarah Bush Lincoln President and CEO Jerry Esker. "We have already made investments in the hospital and have several other capital projects on the docket for fiscal year ’23 and ’24 for both the hospital and the long-term care facility.”

Esker said the improvements include construction of a medical office building, renovation of the medical-surgical nursing unit, replacement of generators, improvement in the computer system, upgrades in medical equipment, and enhanced employee wages and benefits.

“Employees will receive a general wage increase, while a significant number of employees will also receive market wage increases to bring their salaries in line with like hospitals,” Esker said.

The release reported that Sarah Bush Lincoln placed $15 million in a trust fund in the agreement, while the Fayette County Hospital District Board placed its funds of approximately $4.8 million in the same fund.

Sarah Bush Lincoln Chief Financial Officer Dennis Pluard said with the nearly $20 million, improvements would be made in the hospital and long-term care in the next two to three years. Thereafter, Sarah Bush Lincoln is set to invest a minimum of an additional $1 million a year for five consecutive years for other needed capital improvements.

Esker said Sarah Bush Lincoln is appreciative of the work and dedication of the Fayette County Hospital District Board, which had oversight of the hospital.

“The board members really care about what is in the best interest of the community and its health," Esker said. "Their job was not an easy job, but they all took it very seriously and showed great ownership and stewardship of the organization.”

Hospital District Board Chair Doug Knebel said they have worked with Sarah Bush Lincoln for three years, and the health system has done everything it promised to do and more for the Fayette County hospital and long-term care.

"I know that our local healthcare is in good hands," Knebel said. "The entire board is excited for this change of ownership and what it means for our community."

The release reported that Sarah Bush Lincoln's acquisition will lead, beginning in 2023, to the discontinuation of $550,000 in annual property taxes paid by the residents of Fayette County for the hospital.

