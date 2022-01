MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center will be holding a vaccine clinic for children ages 5 to 11 on Saturday, Jan. 15.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be available by appointment only at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Mattoon Walk In Clinic, 200 Dettro Drive. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Following the first dose, individuals will have to return on Feb. 5 to receive their second dose.

To schedule an appointment at the walk-in clinic, call (217) 238-3000.

