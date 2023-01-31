Sarah Bush Lincoln Peace Meal adds targeted second meals, produce bags

MATTOON — The Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home dining room has long been a hub of activity on weekday mornings as Sarah Bush Lincoln Peace Meal staff complete hot meals there for that day's area lunch deliveries and begin preparing for the next day's.

That activity has increased recently with Peace Meal adding targeted second meals for some home delivered meal clients. The senior nutrition program uses a nutritional risk assessment to evaluate all Peace Meal clients, and is now delivering second meals to those found to be most at risk of facing nutritional challenges that could negatively impact their health.

"We have identified individuals in the community we serve who have the greatest need for that," said Peace Meal Director Barbra Wylie of the extra help combating those challenges. The second meals take different forms across Peace Meal's service area, which includes Coles County and the surrounding six counties.

Tuesday morning at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home, the second meals included whole grain bagels, cups of peanut butter, cereal bars, dried fruit, instant oatmeal and shelf stable milk that SBL department secretary Michele VonBehrens and career cooperative intern Laney Wright from Mattoon High School bagged for delivery.

"We are trying to get them a variety and make sure their nutritional needs are met," Wyle said, noting that the contents of the breakfast bags rotate every two weeks.

Wylie said the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home kitchen is already busy preparing more than 500 hot meals per day for delivery in Charleston and Mattoon, plus Douglas, Moultrie and Shelby counties. Consequently, she said this Peace Meal central kitchen is focused on providing shelf stable breakfast food items for use as second meals.

Patti Hicks, who is the new director of the United Way office in Coles County, toured this Peace Meal kitchen Tuesday morning as part of her efforts to get to better know all of the partner organizations for which United Way helps raise money.

"(Peace Meal) serves so many people who wouldn't have an option otherwise," Hicks said of this senior nutrition program.

Peace Meal also has central kitchens in Oakland and Toledo. Wylie said those two kitchens are smaller and have the flexibility to prepare second, fresh made meals that clients can save and eat later. Peace Meal also works with local vendors in Bethany, Herrick and Paris to provide a total of approximately 800 meals each day throughout the program's seven-county service area.

In addition, Peace Meal recently started providing bags of fresh produce to clients in some communities. Wylie said the bags include changing selections of fruits and vegetables that are accompanied by produce information sheets and recipe ideas for the clients.

"That is putting more nutritious foods in the hands of our clients," Wylie said.

While targeted second meals and produce bags are not currently available in all communities, Peace Meal hopes to expand those services over time. Wylie said those new services, plus colorful new plates and glasses for Peace Meal locations where clients congregate to eat, have been made possible through American Rescue Plan Act funding that the program has received in recent years.

“These grant dollars are allowing us to do enhancements to our services that we are not able to do with our regular funding,” Wylie said.

The senior nutrition program requests a donation of $3.50 per regular meal. Clients are encouraged to contribute as they are able, but they will not be turned away based on an inability to donate.

Peace Meal relies on volunteers to help deliver and serve meals, including the new targeted second meals and produce bags. Wylie said those interested in volunteering do not have to help everyday, so their schedule can be flexible. Prospective volunteers are asked to call 217-345-1800 for more information and to arrange a screening. More information is posted at www.sarahbush.org/peacemeal/.