Saturday storm brings warnings for Coles, Cumberland counties, but no damage reports

The cloud rotation didn't mean a tornado would definitely develop and there was no reason to alarm people unnecessarily, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Considering all the circumstances, it was understandable that warning sirens weren't activated in Coles County, said Cameron Craig, climatologist with the Eastern Illinois University weather center.

While it's "concerning" if sirens aren't activated when there's a tornado warning, it could be justified because the center of the storm wasn't in Coles County, he said.

"It's a very good question because you don't want to cry wolf," Craig said.

He added that the strongest part of a tornado cell is its south side, and the part of it in Coles County was its north side.

Wind gusts around the time the tornado warning was issued reached 30 mph, though the rainfall measured at Coles County Memorial Airport was only about one-third of an inch, he said.