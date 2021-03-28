Saturday storm brings warnings for Coles, Cumberland counties, but no damage reports

CHARLESTON — The storm that passed through central Illinois Saturday evening brought heavy rains and some hail, but no damage reports to the Coles County area, officials said Sunday.
The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for Cumberland County and southern Coles County around 8:15 p.m. Saturday.
The warnings resulted because radar detected rotation in clouds, indicating a tornado could be imminent, but none resulted, Coles County Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Hilgenberg said.
Cumberland County EMA Director Joseph Vogt also said there were no actual tornado or funnel cloud sightings. Both emergency management officials noted the hail, heavy rains and winds, but said Sunday there had been no reports of damage.
The conditions led to storm warning sirens being activated in Cumberland County Saturday evening.
Hilgenberg said they weren't sounded in Coles County because it didn't appear that the storm was intensifying and it was tracking south of Coles County.
The cloud rotation didn't mean a tornado would definitely develop and there was no reason to alarm people unnecessarily, he said.
Considering all the circumstances, it was understandable that warning sirens weren't activated in Coles County, said Cameron Craig, climatologist with the Eastern Illinois University weather center.
While it's "concerning" if sirens aren't activated when there's a tornado warning, it could be justified because the center of the storm wasn't in Coles County, he said.
"It's a very good question because you don't want to cry wolf," Craig said.
He added that the strongest part of a tornado cell is its south side, and the part of it in Coles County was its north side.
Wind gusts around the time the tornado warning was issued reached 30 mph, though the rainfall measured at Coles County Memorial Airport was only about one-third of an inch, he said.
Craig said the storm resulted because of a strong cold front that moved through the area after a day where the high temperature was well above average. Saturday's high temperature of 74 degrees was about 20 degrees above normal, he said.