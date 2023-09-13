MATTOON — Hollywood screenwriter and producer Craig Titley is scheduled to give a presentation Wednesday, Sept. 20, in his Mattoon hometown.

The presentation sponsored by the Mattoon Arts Council and the KC Summers Auto Group will be held at 7 p.m. in the dealership's Toyota showroom, 1913 Broadway Ave., following a meet and greet at 6 p.m.

Titley, an Eastern Illinois University alumnus, has written family films such as the live-action “Scooby-Doo," Steve Martin's “Cheaper by the Dozen,” and “Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief."

In addition, Titley has worked with George Lucas and Lucasfilm Animation by penning episodes of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars." He was a writer and producer on the NBC super-hero series “The Cape," and a writer and executive producer on “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

The Arts Council reported that Titley also will be visiting the Mattoon school district while he is in town. This visit has been made possible because of the Lebovitz-Lively Workshop series, facilitated by the Arts Council.

