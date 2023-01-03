Search begins for new Shelby County state's attorney

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Republican Party is seeking applicants to replace State's Attorney Nichole Kroncke after she tendered her resignation last week.

Kroncke's last day will be Jan. 31. That is also the last day for Assistant State's Attorney Jay Scott, who tendered his resignation to Kroncke on Dec. 29.

The responsibility to find a new state's attorney to complete the final two years of Kroncke's term falls on the party's chair, Jeremy Williams, with his selection needing to be approved by the Shelby County Board.

"This is not something I take lightly," Williams said in a news release issued Tuesday. "My focus will be on finding a candidate who will enforce the law and who will be dedicated to serving the people of Shelby County and it is my hope to make this transition as seamless as possible."

A search committee will be established to identify "top level candidates" and recommend them to the county board.

Those interested in the position can submit their resume to saapply@shelbycountyrepublicans.com.

Williams thanked Kroncke for her work as the county's state's attorney.

"She ran on following through with prosecutions and making sure our laws were enforced and she delivered on that promise," Williams said. "She has been a friend to law enforcement and has made our county safer through her efforts."

In her resignation letter, Kroncke said she is leaving the office to become a special prosecutor for the Illinois State’s Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor’s Office on Feb. 1.

Kroncke said she was ready to get back to the basics of prosecuting, something the administrative aspect of being state's attorney hindered.

"In the role of an elected state's attorney, there are so many other responsibilities (administrative duties, civil case work, meetings, etc.) that courtroom work is generally left to assistant state's attorneys," Kroncke said in a statement issued Friday afternoon. "I have been a prosecutor for 25 years. I went to law school to be a prosecutor. I miss the trial work and am anxious to return to it."

As a special prosecutor, Kroncke will be used in various counties across the state to prosecute cases with conflicts of interest for the local state's attorney, to help when there is an overabundance of casework, etc.

In the news release announcing her resignation, Kroncke said she is proud of what was accomplished during her tenure.

"As state’s attorney I have worked hard to improve the office, aggressively prosecute dangerous criminals, increase public safety and awareness, and to obtain justice for innocent crime victims," Kroncke said. "I am proud of my talented, dedicated, and hardworking colleagues employed by the state’s attorney’s office and of the many successes we have accomplished together."

Kroncke boasts a 100% conviction rate on all jury and bench trials, and increases in the number of filings for serious crimes, juvenile abuse and neglect cases, and methamphetamine cases during her time as state's attorney.

She was elected state's attorney in 2020 after serving as the first assistant state's attorney in Macon County, a position she took on in 2010.

