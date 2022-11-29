See JG-TC's Giving Tuesday directory

Held annually during the week after Thanksgiving, the global Giving Tuesday campaign aims to encourage people to give back to their communities through volunteering or donations.
Launched in November 2010, the event follows the traditional retail "holidays" of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.
To help local nonprofits and people who are looking for places to give, the Journal Gazette & Times-Courier this year solicited information from charitable organizations hoping to benefit from donations.
What follows is information provided by organizations in our coverage area.
Casey In Action
Address: PO Box 163, Casey, IL 62420
Phone Number: 217-276-4532
About the organization: "Our mission is to identify community needs, provide materials and funds for community improvement projects by fundraising and organize volunteer opportunities to accomplish these projects."
Charleston Carnegie Public Library
Address: 712 6th St., Charleston, IL 61920
Phone Number: 217-345-4913
Website: charlestonlibrary.org
Social media: facebook.com/Charlestonlibrary
About the organization: "The Charleston Carnegie Public Library aspires to be the center of the Charleston community by connecting people through information, technology, education, and experiences."
Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: "We are seeking funds to help us continue our mission for the Charleston community."
Coles County Mental Health Association, Inc., dba LifeLinks Mental Health
Address: 750 Broadway Ave. East, Mattoon, IL 61938
Phone Number: 217-238-5701
Website: lifelinksinc.org
Social media: facebook.com/lifelinksmentalhealth.org
About the organization: "Our mission is to design and deliver an array of high quality, cost effective outpatient behavioral health services oriented toward consumer recovery and responsive to the needs of the consumers, their families and the community."
Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: LifeLinks says specialized trainings such as critical incident stress debriefing can help the organization's team better prepare to help others as well as themselves in a crisis situation. The organization is seeking funds to help cover the cost of these trainings.
Coles County Veterans Support Coalition
Address: 700 Broadway East, Space 8, Mattoon, IL 61938
Phone Number: 847-612-2547
Website: veteranssupportcoalition.com
Social media: facebook.com/colescountyveterans
About the organization: "We provide support to veterans in need through compassionate actions. We offer support in the form of financial assistance, a free Mess Hall Meal three times a year, ensure that our veterans residing in nursing homes are not forgotten, and a Reboot Combat recovery class once a year."
Five Mile House Foundation
Address: PO Box 114 Charleston, IL 61920
Phone Number: 217-549-1845
Website: fivemilehouse.org
Social media: facebook.com/5MileHouseFoundation
About the organization: The organization's mission is "to bring Coles County history to life."
Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: "Funds for digging French drains around the house to help solve our moisture problem; replacing the aging roof and rotten porch."
Maranatha Christian Academy
Address: 3516 W Powell Lane, Mattoon, IL 61938
Phone Number: 217-759-3020
Website: mcamattoon.com
Social media: facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070584831453 (Maranatha Christian Academy)
About the organization: "Maranatha Christian Academy is a traditional school based on Christian values. Our foundation is the knowledge that God made us all unique with an individual purpose. We recognize this uniqueness means that not all students learn the same way. That is why MCA strives to take the individualized learning approach when it comes to education."
Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: "We believe that providing a high level of education is the best way for us to invest in future generations. This is our goal. One of the ways that we are striving to meet this goal is by moving the school into a 28,000-square-foot facility. This property was formerly used as the Douglas Rehabilitation Center and Nursing Home located on the northwest side of Mattoon. While God has blessed us with this unique opportunity, it requires a lot to totally repurpose the building for future growth. Additional funding is greatly appreciated."
Mattoon Community Food Center
Address: 600 Moultrie Ave., PO Box 126, Mattoon, IL 61938
Phone Number: 217-258-8321
About the organization: "We are committed to respond compassionately to those in need within our community, and provide access to nutritious food, educate, and help provide related resources."
Standing Stone Community Center/Carpenters Table food pantry
Address: 375 N. 14th St., Charleston, IL 61920
Phone Number: 217-549-3378
Website: http://standingstonecc.com
Social media: facebook.com/StandingStoneCC/
About the organization: "We are a Christ centered ministry of hope and compassion providing resources for essentials such as food and clothing."
Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: "Need children's clothing donations."
United Way of Coles County
Address: 114 N. 16th St., Mattoon, IL 61938
Phone Number: 217-234-8022
Website: colesunitedway.org
About the organization: The organization's mission is "to address community needs, to improve lives and advance the common good. Vision: a community where all individuals achieve their human potential through education, income stability and healthy lives."
Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: "Our Annual Campaign which in turn funds local agencies that provide vital services in our community."
Wingman Ministries, Inc.
Address: 216 Essex Ave. Mattoon, IL 61938
Phone Number: 217-273-8214
Social media: facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064323387049 (Wingman Ministries)
About the organization: The organization is a "jail and prison ministry with street outreach to addicted and homeless."
Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: "Raising funds for vinyl siding for our sober-living Christian discipleship house in Charleston."