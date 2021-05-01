See the latest Coles County marriage licenses

Jacob Daniel Oakley and Saraha Emilee Roise Vance, both of Charleston
Joshua Paul Thor of Rockford and Karla Alejandra Contreras of Hato Pintado, Panama
William John Sisson and Alexandria Elaine Meyer, both of Charleston
George Thomas Hawk Jr. and Brenda Marie Skinner-Peters, both of Lerna
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Clint Walker
Community Content Coordinator
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today