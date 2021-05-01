 Skip to main content
See the latest Coles County marriage licenses
Jacob Daniel Oakley and Saraha Emilee Roise Vance, both of Charleston

Joshua Paul Thor of Rockford and Karla Alejandra Contreras of Hato Pintado, Panama

William John Sisson and Alexandria Elaine Meyer, both of Charleston

George Thomas Hawk Jr. and Brenda Marie Skinner-Peters, both of Lerna

