See the latest Coles County marriage licenses
Colton Francis Baker and Stacey Lynn Pugh, both of Mattoon

Lucas Michael Lower and Jessica Renee Stewart, both of Charleston

Harry Richard Warfel and Paula Marie Fortenberry, both of Janesville

Amy Campusano Jimenez and Juan Carlos Mata-Avalos, both of Champaign

Luis Alberto Munoz and Christina Marie Newman, both of Humboldt

Robert Steven York Jr. and Rebecca MaeBelle Cody, both of Charleston

Kenneth Paul Bushue and Amanda Sue Daily, both of Windsor

Tony Joe Bragg and Angela May Cordes, both of Mattoon

Charles Wayne Buckman and Amber Dawn Trotter, both of Mattoon

