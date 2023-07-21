- 14 Duchess Court in Mattoon; Bruce and Roxane Netzler of Bloomington and Marion Marquis of Charleston to Richard and Joyce Lindsay of Mattoon, $15,000.
- 18 St. Andrews Place in Mattoon; Richard Lindsay and Joyce Lindsay of Mattoon to Austin Diepholz and Katheen Diepholz of Mattoon, $369,000.
- 1919 DeWitt Ave. East in Mattoon; Mark and Debbie Crean of The Villages, Fla. to Bailey Maycroft of Mattoon, $186,000.
- 10300 Old State Road in Mattoon; James and Therese Buck of Zionsville, Ind. to Amy Jones of Mattoon, $330,000.
- 6970 E. County Road 1200N in Mattoon; Melody Vaughn of Mattoon to Wesley Mefford, Sr. of Mattoon, $31,500.
- 914 Westgate Drive in Charleston; Sherry C. McCaslin estate of Charleston to Clay and Kaylee Bignell of Charleston, $123,000.
- Approx. 4 acres of farm/timber with access from 1300N in Mattoon, PIN #09-0-00763-000; Michelle Englund of Mattoon and David Strong of New Smyna Beach, Fla., co-executors, estate of Michael Joseph Strong, Coles Probate 2022-PR-48, to Steven and Teresa Dicks of Arthur, $150,880.
- 2817 Commercial Ave. in Mattoon; John Mast, trustee of the JHM Declaration of Trust, of Arcola to Donavon and Lorraine Ensz of Othello, Wash., $49,500.
- Five acres of farmland along CR 1700N in Humboldt; Homer and Sovilla Miller of Arthur to First Community Bank of Moultrie County, trustee, trust 677, of Sullivan, $75,000.
- 709 N. 12th Street in Mattoon; William Drennan of Lerna to Candice Potter of Neoga, $37,800.
- Approx. 1 acre of vacant land in Charleston, PIN #02-0-17001-000; Charleston, LLC of Peoria to PP Charleston IL Owner LLC of New York, N.Y., $200,000.
- 2107 Van Buren Ave. in Charleston; John and Debra Dick of Charleston to Charlotte Parker of Charleston, $149,500.
- 101 Arborgate Drive in Mattoon; Lisa Graven of Mattoon and Adam Easton to Tyler and Elizabeth Burch of Mattoon, $272,500.
- 1927 University Drive in Charleston; Jill and Megan Clark of Charleston to James and Heidi Richardson of Charleston, $169,900.
- 2200 Cortland Drive in Charleston; Austin and Kathleen Diepholz of Mattoon to Megan Clark of Charleston and Jill Clark, $249,900.
- 615 Harrison Ave. in Charleston; Curtis and Azin Kaiser of Arnold, Mo. to John Curry of Charleston, $274,900.
- 780 7th Street in Charleston; ICE, LLC of Charleston to John Curry of Charleston, $50,000.
- 342 N. 7th Street in Charleston; Leland and Carol Grimes, co-trustees, of Charleston and Charles Fuqua, II of Sebring, Fla., to Angel Homes, LLC of Effingham, $50,000.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office