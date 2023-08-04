- 2916 Shelby Ave. in Mattoon; Edward Wayne Steele, as head successor trustee under the provisions of the Imogene Tilford Revocable Trust, of Mattoon to Edward Wayne Steele of Mattoon, $20,000.
- 905 N. 30th Street in Mattoon; Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation of Plano, Texas to Tanner Scott and Sawyer Scott of Mattoon, $22,501.
- 17009 N. County Road 2200E in Oakland; Caleb and Hannah Maxedon of Oakland to Gavin and Daniela Coombe of Oakland, $200,000.
- 108 E. Cedar Street in Ashmore; Nicholas Mitchell of Paris to Mileena Garrett and Kierra Woodruff of Ashmore, $122,000.
- 12 E. Montgomery in Oakland; city of Oakland to Birkey's Farm Store, Inc. of Champaign, $32,500.
- 13 E. Main Street in Oakland; Charles Taylor and Larrie Taylor of Oakland to Birkey's Farm Store, Inc. of Champaign, $6,000.
- 1028 2nd Street in Charleston; Tony and Judy Coffey, trustees, of Ashmore to Darin Bowers and Kerry Janesky of Charleston, $140,000.
- 107 Harrison Ave. in Charleston; Markwell Enterprises, LLC of Casey to Stephanie Snyder and Gerald Allen Snyder, Jr. of Charleston, $123,600.
- 309 Madison Ave. in Charleston; Kendall Strohl of Charleston to Paul Cottone of Charleston, $11,500.
- 2100 Ironwood Lane in Charleston; North Creek Investments and Real Estate Holdings, Inc. of Mattoon to Michele Johns of Charleston, $135,000.
- 950 Edgar Drive #19 in Charleston; Jeff and Angela Westendorf of Dieterich to Sandlot Properties of Illinois, LLC of Charleston, $44,900.
- Approx. 50' x 56' of vacant land in Charleston, PIN #02-1-05877-000; Paul Cottone of Charleston to Kendall Strohl of Charleston, $1,500.
- 123 W. Montgomery Street in Oakland; David Dye of Kansas to Caleb Maxedon and Hannah Maxedon of Oakland, $108,000.
- 23 W. Locust Ave. in Charleston; Michael and Cynthia Titus of Charleston to Noah Lynn of Charleston, $45,000.
- Approx. 10 acres of vacant land in Charleston, PIN #11-0-01347-000; Robert Smith and Amy Smith as co-trustees of the Robert E. Smith Family Trust of Saint Cloud, Fla. to Kenneth Bower and Whitney Bower of Dieterich, $100,000.
- 1412 Richmond Ave. in Mattoon; Lewis and Carla Price of Mattoon to Ssajh Properties of Illinois, LLC of Gays, $80,000.
- 19629 E. County Road 1800N in Hindsboro; Michael Lasswell of Hindsboro to Anthony Chrisagis of Arcola, $24,047.
- 520 Wabash Unit 4 in Mattoon; Ann Roytek of Mattoon to Lakay Properties, LLC of Mattoon, $30,000.
- 2617 Marion Ave. in Mattoon; Dan Hawley of Mattoon to Allen Cobble of Mattoon, $90,000.
