- 209 E. Charleston Road in Ashmore; Todd Cooley and Rustye Cooley of Charleston to Earl Hallowell of Ashmore, $73,500.
- 1407 Krishire Drive in Charleston; Vincent and Rebecca Gallo of Charleston to Andrew and Elizabeth Watson of Charleston, $300,950.
- 35 W. Locust Ave. in Charleston; Coles County Habitat for Humanity in Charleston to Rebecca Daniels of Charleston, $125,500.
- 312 Hillcrest in Mattoon; Deborah Cook, independent administrator for Tingley Estate of Savoy to William and Sheila Elliott trust of Mattoon, $295,000.
- 316 Richmond Ave. in Mattoon; Tex and Rebecca Darling of Mattoon to Timothy Galos of Mattoon, $72,000.
- 7785 E. County Road 330 N in Mattoon; Richard and Elizabeth Snowden of Mattoon to David and Kim Snowden of Mattoon, $83,300.
- Approx. 6 acres of land in Mattoon, PIN# 06-0-04411-000; H&H Land Holdings, LLC of Mattoon to Rural King Realty, LLC of Mattoon, $100,000.
- 30 acres of farmland in Mattoon, PIN #07-0-00255-000; Eric Von Behrens of Wentzville, Mo., Austin Von Behrens of Kansas City, Mo. and Brent Von Behrens, II of Bonner Springs, Kan. to Brett and Lisa Bond of Mattoon, $453,000.
- 1600 S. 2nd Street in Mattoon; Thomas Simpson of Mattoon to Gharu Capital, LLC of Arthur, $40,000.
- 211 Lincoln Ave. in Charleston; Mary Ann Rennels of Charleston, Marcia Cox and Michael Cox of Collinsville to Javier Carrillo and Aurora Avila of Charleston, $402,197.
- 3017 Cedar Ave. in Mattoon; Washington Savings Bank Trust No. 5145 in Mattoon to Roger Welch of Mattoon, $33,000.
- 977 Embassy Street in Mattoon; Brian Earl Cole of Charleston to Stephen Pringle and Cinda Pringle of Oreana, $118,000.
- 1000 N. 12th Street in Mattoon; Gillian Sanders of Mattoon to First-Mid Wealth Management Company, DC Global Land Trust #44180170, of Mattoon, $58,000.
- 417 Woodlawn Ave. in Mattoon; Faith Bathe and Charles Burell, Jr. of Mattoon to Arch Regency Properties LLC, Series II of Mattoon, $13,600.
- Approx. 43 acres of farmland in Lerna, PIN# 11-0-00519-004; Jeffrey Janes of Trilla to William and Breianne Schilling, $480,000.
- 6075 Lake Road in Mattoon; Puckett Family Trust of Fort Worth, Texas to Charlotta Janes of Mattoon, $125,000.
- 2801 Oak Ave. in Mattoon; Gregory Harper of Effingham to Ryleigh Kercheval of Mattoon, $110,000.
- 100 N. Reel Street in Oakland; David Volk and Sandra Volk of Hindsboro to Marissa Morrisey of Oakland, $130,000.
- 2413 Shelby Ave. in Mattoon; REO Trust 2021-NR3 of Salt Lake City, Utah to Yaw Investments, Inc. of Greenup, $26,000.
- 2404 Lake Land Blvd. in Mattoon; Thomas and Linda Comer of Mattoon to Washington Savings Bank, Trust 5149, of Mattoon, $480,000.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office