- 709 S. 36th Street in Mattoon; Derek and Mallory Decker of Mattoon to Cierra Philpott and Mary Jacobs of Mattoon, $115,000.
- 8914 N. County Road 700E in Mattoon; Theresa Ruesken of Effingham to Douglas Worman of Sigel, $101,500.
- 409 Crestmore Ave. in Mattoon; Cheryl Smith of Mattoon to Marcus McDowell of Mattoon and Autumn Risinger, $277,000.
- 712 LaFayette Ave. in Mattoon; Marcus McDowell of Mattoon to Richard McConnell of Mattoon, $87,500.
- 1116 Champaign Ave. in Mattoon; Pamela Mayer of Mocksville, N.C. to Justin and Kara Houser of Mattoon, $84,500.
- 506 Wilson Ave. in Charleston; Myra Lang of Charleston to Donald Schaefer of Charleston, $135,000.
- 120 Westview Drive in Mattoon; Estate of Audrey Brown, deceased, of Gays to Clinton Hoenes of Mattoon, $112,000.
- 14002 N. County Road 000E in Sullivan; Jay Yeakle of Pocahontas and Cathryn Yeakel of Decatur to Lamar Miller and Eva Miller of Sullivan, $280,000.
- 24678 Johnson Drive in Oakland; Rodney Keagle of Lexington to Sharon Suver of Westfield, $8,500.
- 500 Oklahoma Ave. in Mattoon; Patricia Wohler of Mattoon to Arch Regency Properties LLC of Mattoon, $45,000.
- 217 Circle Drive in Mattoon; Phyllis Fuqua of Mattoon to Toby and Sara Ferris of Mattoon, $215,000.
- 1104 Oklahoma in Mattoon; Donna Lawson of Champaign to Derek Decker and Mallory Decker of Mattoon, $143,500.
- 1040 S. Pleasantview Road in Trilla; Cory Sharp and Kennedey Sharp of Milberry, Fla. to Kodie Gabel of Trilla, $230,000.
- 3520 Marion Ave. in Mattoon; Abbigail Foreman of Sarasota, Fla. to Michael Houser of Mattoon, $115,000.
- 158' x 126' of vacant land in Mattoon, PIN #06-0-04882-000; Sean Oldfield of Gilbert, Ariz. to Jacob and Courtney Scoles of Mattoon, $16,500.
- 2305 Essex Ave. in Mattoon; Matthew Tate, administrator of the Estate of Kathleen McConnell, of Mattoon to Jeffrey King and Connie King of Windsor, $100,000.
- 608 N. 5th Street in Charleston; James Richardson of Charleston to Courtney Malcom of Mattoon, $10,000.
- 800 N. 21st Street in Mattoon; Midwest America Federal Credit Union of Mattoon to Washington Savings Land Trust #2525 of Mattoon, $21,327.
- 500 N. 22nd Street in Mattoon; Donald and Rebecca Gravil of Port Wentworth, Ga. of Kelci Hite of Mattoon, $110,000.
- 2143 Hidden Lake Court in Charleston; Elise Ramsey of Northlake, Texas to Gareth and Sasha Miller of Charleston, $252,000.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office