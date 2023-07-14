- 730 Eastgate Drive in Charleston; Rebecca St. Clair of Charleston and Judith Rothermel of Tolono to L&D Evans Enterprise, LLC of Hazel Crest, $82,300.
- Approx. 29 acres of farmland in Mattoon, PIN #04-0-00248-001; Carl Niemeyer of Humboldt and Sandy Niemeyer of Benton to John Haney of Humboldt, $1,159,555.
- 3575 N. County Road 330E in Mattoon; Christopher and Jennifer Tucker of Mattoon to Ervin and Katelyn Kauffman of Arthur, $116,000.
- 321 A. Street in Charleston; Corn Bros. Properties, Inc. of Toledo to Rockin' E. Realty, LLC of Newton, $58,000.
- 3 Kelsey Drive in Mattoon; Kelvin and Kathryn Crawford of Denver, Colo. to Joshua and Savannah Meers of Mattoon, $210,000.
- 716 Dewitt Ave. in Mattoon; Dennis and Carolyn Wilson of Mattoon to Matthew Wheeler of Mattoon, $60,000.
- 3000 Shelby Ave. in Mattoon; Sheila Fifer of Mattoon to Jim Buck of Mattoon, $92,500.
- 200 Jackson Ave. in Charleston; Daniel Ly-Li Wen of Oakwood, Ohio and Rhroda Hui-Lin Wen of Severna Park, Md. to Killiam Huckstead of Charleston, $160,000.
- 3327 Moultrie Ave. in Mattoon; Larry Wood, II and Sarah Wood of Lerna to Jade Hutchcraft of Mattoon, $88,500.
- 130 W. Lincoln Street in Oakland; Prospect Bank of Paris to David Volk of Oakland, $35,000.
- 1516 S. 2nd Street in Mattoon; Dana Price of Mattoon to David and Marci Pauley of Mattoon, $34,000.
- 1516 S. 2nd Street in Mattoon; David and Marci Pauley of Mattoon to KLB Properties, LLC of Mattoon, $56,000.
- 301 Taylor Ave. in Charleston; Trent Seiler of Effingham to Blake Furry of Mattoon, $33,750.
- 309 Essex Ave. in Mattoon; Timothy Tutt of Mattoon to Garrett Miller and Mariah Rhodes of Mattoon, $121,000.
- 216 Van Buren Ave. in Charleston; Daniel Palenik of Chicago to Michael Kennedy of Charleston, $49,900.
- 1205 S. 15th Street in Mattoon; Priscilla Hardin of Mattoon to Washington Savings Bank, trustee, Land Trust No. 5166, of Mattoon, $35,000.
- 915 Van Buren in Charleston; Gretchen Uppinghouse of Westfield to Gary Uppinghouse of Charleston, $60,000.
- 14 Washington Ave. in Charleston; Liberti Noble of Mount Carmel to Saraha Vance of Charleston, $63,000.
- 1920 Maple Ave. in Mattoon; Paul Hurt, Jr. and Denise Hurt of Mattoon to Craig Aleshire of Neoga, $40,000.
- 20 Tammydale Lane in Charleston; John and Sherry Kirchner, trustees, of Meridian, Miss. to Christopher and Jennifer Tucker of Charleston, $350,000.
- 115 S. 26th Street in Mattoon; Cody and Heather Kirkeng of Mattoon to Chelsea Arthur of Mattoon, $137,000.
- 3009 East Lake Paradise Road in Mattoon; City of Mattoon to Phillip Goben of Mattoon, $11,863.
- 2218 8th Street Circle in Charleston; Michael and Christine Bisesi of Glendale, Calif., to Logan and Makena Ratliff of Charleston, $130,000.
- 676 Eastgate Drive in Charleston; D. Wayne Neese of Charleston to Scott Hood of Ashmore, $25,000.
- 51 Wabash Drive in Mattoon; Gregory and Betsy Dettro of Saint Charles to Robert and Shari Thompson of Mattoon, $200,500.
- 2300 Shelby Ave. in Mattoon; Nancy Boomhower of Mattoon to Short and Bodine Properties, LLC of Mattoon, $60,000.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office