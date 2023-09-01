- 1613 Frostwood Lane in Mattoon; J&T Enterprises of Mattoon, Inc. to David and Martha Wingler of Mattoon, $184,900.
- 27 Falcon Ridge in Mattoon; Michael Baker and Sara Harder-Baker of Altamont to James and Alissa MacDonald of Mattoon, $440,000.
- 6121 N. County Road 1320E in Charleston; James Crowder of Charleston to Nicholas and Andrea Orr of Charleston, $175,000.
- 613 N. 6th Street in Mattoon; D. Scott and Cheryl Sweet of Mattoon to Alliance Properties of Mattoon, LLC of Toledo, $15,000.
- 705 Oklahoma Ave. in Mattoon; Spencer Swensen of Charleston to D. Scott and Cheryl Sweet of Mattoon, $2,500.
- 121 W. Fillmore Ave. in Charleston; Janice Endsley of Charleston to Debbie Phipps of Charleston, $81,000.
- Approx. 127.25 acres of farmland in Humboldt, PIN #04-0-00102-000; Old National Bank, Trust #531, of Joliet to STB, LLC of Mattoon, $1,838,314.
- 3009 Cedar Ave. in Mattoon; Lois Heirs of Sterling to Elizabeth Colbert of Mattoon, $92,000.
- 21 Westwood in Mattoon; Ray Bennett, II of Arcola to Milco Properties, LLC of Mattoon, $28,000.
- 204 Tyler Ave. in Charleston; Edward Warpenburg, heir, of Charleston to Yasmeen Abkelghani of Charleston, $74,000.
- 909 Rudy Ave. in Mattoon; Linda Standerfer of Mattoon to Vance Oliver and Ashley Oliver of Charleston, $64,000.
- Approx. 18.50 acres of farmland in Mattoon, PIN #10-0-00535-000; Judith Ann Wilson Power of Salem, Wisc. to David Wilson of Neoga, $190,000.
- 3896 18th Drive in Charleston; Nina Rose of Charleston and Nancy Grissom of Lerna to Max and Kimberly Coffey of Charleston, $182,400.
- 1525 Bell Ave. in Mattoon; Virginia Croft of Mattoon to Stacey Maulding of Mattoon, $147,900.
- 117 Piatt Ave. East in Mattoon; Brody and Lauren Warren of Brunswick, Ga. to Alan and Krystine Bowen of Mattoon, $128,000.
- 346 N. 6th Street in Charleston; North Side Baptist Church in Charleston to Michael Newhart of Hindsboro, $25,000.
- 12 acres of vacant land in Charleston, PIN #02-1-00883-000; Alexander and Joan Ware of Buena Vista, Colo. to Adam and Hannah Lawson of Charleston, $125,000.
- 124' x 162' of vacant land in Mattoon, PIN #06-0-04903-000; First Mid Wealth Management Company, MMM Residence Trust, of Mattoon to Gerald and Angela Temples of Mattoon, $15,000.
- 1107 2nd Street in Charleston; Martha Drake of Charleston to Daniel Drake of Charleston, $50,000.
- 8998 E County Road 900E in Lerna; Caroline Brown of North Las Vegas, Nev. to David Brown of Pocahontas, $517,472.
- 2112 Richmond Ave. in Mattoon; Marjane Vaught and James Vaught of Mattoon to Melissa Gelinas of Mattoon, $19,500.
- Approx. 56 acres of farmland, 512 N. Reel Street in Oakland; Kyley and Jerry Willison of Oakland to Sharon Suver of Westfield, $590,000.
- Approx. 17 acres of farmland in Oakland, PIN #03-0-01204-000; Holden McConkey of Monticello to Richard Taylor of Oakland, $235,000.
- Approx. 30.50 acres of farmland in Oakland, PIN #03-0-00495-000; Holden McConkey of Monticello to August Taylor and Meagan Taylor of Oakland, $470,000.
- 1600 Broadway in Mattoon; Steve and Debroah Matheny of Bloomington to Kirk and Margie Swensen of Mattoon, $111,849.76.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office