- 302 N. 12th St. in Charleston; Richard Langlois of Champaign to Brittany Hybarger of Charleston, $45,000.
- 813 Vanlaningham Drive in Mattoon; John Bridges of Mattoon to Donarld and Carolyn Hackerson of Mattoon, $179,000.
- 3336 Moultrie Ave. in Mattoon; Washington Savings Bank, V. Hubbell Trust, of Mattoon to Washington Savings Bank, Trustee Trust 2525, of Mattoon, $65,000.
- 3221 Champaign Ave. in Mattoon; Jeffrey and Karen Pence of Urbana to Emma Keefer of Mattoon, $93,500.
- 2323 Stoner Drive West in Charleston; Sharon Suver of Westfield to Dustin Smith and Emily Yoder of Charleston, $214,900.
- 86 acres of farm/timber access from CR 200 E & CR 1200 N; Dwayne Jess of Arthur to Chester and Naomi Mast of Sullivan, $1,041,450.
- 909 Broadway Ave. in Mattoon; Prospect Bank, trustee, #455K293, of Paris to Tiffany Mellinger and Edgar Luna of Mattoon, $18,000.
- 700 Oklahoma Ave. in Mattoon; David and Jacqueline Carso of Mattoon to Arch Regency Properties LLC - Series II in Mattoon, $37,000.
- 1708 Moultrie Ave. in Mattoon; David and Tammie Foote of Mattoon to Colton Haiven Whitley of Summerville, South Carolina, $58,500.
- 718 Clifton Drive in Charleston; Estate of Martha Mae Stanfield of Charleston to Michael Shanfield of Charleston, $90,000.
- 1612 Piatt Ave. in Mattoon; the Estate of Shirley Jean Campbell, deceased, of Mattoon to Richie and Lori Smyser of Mattoon $75,000.
- Approx. 28 acres of farmland in Humboldt, PIN #04-0-01509-000; Barbara Garrett of Independence, Missouri, to Minor Garrett and Cathy Garrett of Independence, Missouri, $355,215.
- Approx. 28 acres of farmland in Humboldt, PIN #04-0-01509-000; Minor Garrett and Cathy Garrett of Independence, Missouri, to Barbara Garrett of Independence, Missouri, $355,215.
- Approx. 28 acres of farmland in Humboldt, PIN #04-0-01509-000; Barbara Garrett of Independence, Missouri, to John Keller and Jane Keller of Humboldt, $355,215.
- 308 Melody Lane in Mattoon; Bryton Dittamore of Montrose to Ronnie Villarini and Samantha Carroll of Mattoon, $225,000.
- 4340 Blue Stem Road in Charleston; Daniel Drake, independent executor, of Charleston to L.D. & B. Investments Inc. of Charleston, $80,500.
- Approx. 16 acres of farmland along County Road 800 E, Humboldt, PIN #04-0-00308-002; Jacqueline Spenader of Geneva to John Gale and Jackie Mae Bolin, $138,000.
- 2418 Carriage Lane in Charleston; Robert Thain and Denise Thain of Mattoon to Damon Craig and Alexis Cordero-Craig of Charleston, $320,000.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office